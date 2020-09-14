This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Chelsea's new star man expects to be fit for Liverpool

Timo Werner marked his Premier League debut by winning a penalty.

By AFP Monday 14 Sep 2020, 11:59 PM
31 minutes ago 617 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5204898
Chelsea's Timo Werner during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium.
Image: PA
Chelsea's Timo Werner during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium.
Chelsea's Timo Werner during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium.
Image: PA

TIMO WERNER insisted he will be fit to face Liverpool on Sunday after Chelsea’s new striker finished their 3-1 win at Brighton with an ice pack on his thigh.

Werner marked his Premier League debut by winning a penalty that Jorginho converted to put Chelsea ahead, but the Germany star took a whack on his leg as he was tripped by Brighton keeper Mat Ryan in the incident.

The 24-year-old close-season signing from Leipzig was able to play the entire 90 minutes despite the knock and was one of Chelsea’s standout performers.

When he was interviewed after the final whistle with the icing on his injury, Werner said he expected to be fine for the visit of Premier League champions Liverpool.

“The knee of the goalkeeper hit me directly in the muscle and it went very hard,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“The rest of the game it hurt a lot. I couldn’t do some movements because the muscle went very hard, but at the end I’m happy that we won.

I don’t care about this. In one week it will be good. We did a good game today, we did well, and I’m happy I won the penalty because it was important for our game.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Werner’s pace and astute movement made him a handful for Brighton’s defence even with the injury.

One of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga in recent years, Werner admitted it was a fascinating challenge to adapt to the different demands of the Premier League.

“The game is totally different. There is more space but you come out in the second half and the game was totally different. Brighton gave us a lot of problems,” he said.

I played against three massive defenders, you don’t have that in Germany. Happy to be here and I think it was a good first game for me and the team.

“The second game will become harder because it is Liverpool. I tried and did my best and got an assist for the team.

“We had a lot of players not in the rhythm now but I think we will get better and better when we play more games together.”

© – AFP 2020  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie