Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Cheltenham Festival cutting capacity in 2023 due to ‘stretched’ facilities

This year attracted a record aggregate attendance of 280,627, but there will be a cap of 68,500 people per day for the four days next time out.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 3:56 PM
31 minutes ago 433 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5841968
An aerial view of Cheltenham Racecourse.
Image: PA
An aerial view of Cheltenham Racecourse.
An aerial view of Cheltenham Racecourse.
Image: PA

SPECTATOR CAPACITY AT Cheltenham will be capped at 68,500 people per day for the four days of the 2023 Festival in a move to enhance the experience of racegoers attending, the Jockey Club has announced.

This year’s Festival attracted a record aggregate attendance of 280,627, including record individual attendances for both Thursday (73,754) and Friday (73,875).

As part of planning next year’s event, the Jockey Club said it had gathered and reviewed feedback from racegoers and participants about their experience, and while the feedback was “very positive towards the world-class sport on offer and the high standards of facilities at Cheltenham… it was also clear that many wished to see reduced spectator numbers to ease movement around the course and enhance service times”.

Ian Renton, the Jockey Club’s managing director for Cheltenham and the West Region, said: “With Covid-19 spectator restrictions lifted, the Festival made a spectacular return in 2022, welcoming record crowds to enjoy a tremendous atmosphere and the very best of jump racing.

It was fantastic to attract capacity crowds on both Thursday and Friday to witness some brilliant racing in glorious sunshine. However, we are well aware that our facilities, even after significant investment in recent years, are stretched at these attendance levels.

“Despite the financial implications of reducing attendance numbers, we will be capping daily capacity at 68,500 in the recognition of the importance of ensuring that the Festival remains an attractive and enjoyable experience for the long-term.

“Ticket sales for 2023 have been very brisk and I would advise those wishing to attend to book as soon as possible to avoid any possible disappointment.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie