Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

Mark Walsh on Majborough at the Dublin Racing Festival. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The feature race on day two goes to post at 4pm.
6.16am, 11 Mar 2026

AFTER CLAIMING CHAMPION Hurdle glory yesterday with Lossiemouth, Willie Mullins shifts his attention today to the feature race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival – the Queen Mother Champion Chase (4pm).

With last year’s winner Marine Nationale having been ruled out, it leaves Majborough as the red-hot favourite for Mullins and owner JP McManus with Mark Walsh on board.

After finishing third in the Arkle last year, Majborough is the clear frontrunner with success at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

Mullins has another contender in Il Etait Temps, the Skeltons have Leau Du Sud, while Eddie and Patrick Harty bring Irish Panther. But can Majborough be stopped? 

*****

Who will win the Queen Mother Champion Chase?


Poll Results:

Il Etait Temps (3)
Majborough (2)
Leau Du Sud (1)
Irish Panther (1)
Other (1)

