Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?

Paisley Park and Aidan Coleman: four from four this season.

A WIN FOR Paisley Park would surely lift the roof off the stands in Cheltenham this afternoon.

The seven-year-old is set to go off the short-priced favourite (7/4 at the time of writing) for Thursday’s feature race at 3.30pm, the Stayers’ Hurdle over three miles.

And if he’s first past the post to make it five wins from five this season, he will be a hugely popular winner for trainer Emma Lavelle and owner Andrew Gemmell, who has been blind since birth.

The Irish have a strong hand of raiders out to spoil the fairytale with Willie Mullins alone fielding four — former Champion Hurdler Faugheen, Bacardys, Bapaume and Coquin Mans — while Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae also has Cheltenham form in the book.

Who do you think will win?