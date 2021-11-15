'I was in a leg brace when Stephen rang me' - Ogbene reflects on his rapid rise

STEPHEN KENNY’S ABILITY to pluck and polish a few hidden gems has more than survived his transition from club to international management.

Last night’s man of the match is the latest example.

“This time last year I was in a leg brace when Stephen rang me and showed an interest in me declaring for Ireland”, said Chiedozie Ogbene. “I owe it to him for believing in me. In 12 months my career has really taken a drastic change, to experience football at this high level, it’s a joyful one for me, I am happy to be doing well for my country.”

Ogbene has been at the heart of Ireland’s turnaround. Kenny made it a priority to ensure he was eligible to represent Ireland: he began pursuing it on his second day in the senior job. A lengthy Fifa process took almost a year, but Ogbene was cleared in time to be called up for the summer training camp in Barcelona, making his debut in the 0-0 draw in Hungary.

He was in a leg brace when Kenny first rang owing to a troublesome knee injury that took him out of most of Rotherham’s ultimately fruitless effort to stay in the Championship after promotion. Kenny has admitted Ogbene wasn’t picked on form for that June training camp, but was brought in to see what he might offer to the squad.

Kenny tried to sign Ogbene for Dundalk a few years ago, but the attacker instead switched to Limerick from Cork City in search of regular game-time. His single-mindedness is a trait he shares with his manager: Ogbene decided to swap an upwardly-mobile Brentford side for Rotherham of League One, again to ensure regular game-time.

At the end of a week in which he scored another international goal and left Danilo Pereira of PSG suffering vertigo, Ogbene may not be in England’s third tier for much longer.

“We sacrifice so much, we know we had a tough patch, now we are reaping the rewards of our hard work, I am just really happy to be part of it and I am looking forward to the future”, said Ogbene.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Good things are happening to me right now. I do believe in my own ability, the same way the coaches believe in me. I didn’t expect to be scoring goals, I just wanted to be the best for the team, to give my all, all my effort and I am happy to be getting goals for my effort.

“I am really excited for what the future holds, I said a few months ago when we were having difficult times that good things will happen, it was only a matter of time for us to click.

“To come to Luxembourg, score three goals and, most importantly, concede zero goals, it doesn’t matter what team you are playing it’s a good team performance we have been scoring a lot of goals and keeping a lot of clean sheets, everyone is buying into the system, everyone believes in what we are doing.”