Monday 22 November 2021
Chiefs defence stops Cowboys to keep run going

Kansas have recovered in recent weeks and now head the division at 7-4.

By AFP Monday 22 Nov 2021
Image: Scott Winters
PATRICK MAHOMES COMPLETED 23-of-37 passes for 260 yards and Clyde Edwards ran for 63 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs smothered the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 with the help of a stifling defence last night.

Kansas City’s defence provided all sorts of trouble for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the Chiefs improved to 4-0 against NFC East opponents and extended their winning streak to four straight.

The contest was another step in the Chiefs’ resurgence this season as they toppled one of the league’s most potent offenses in front of a crowd of 73,500 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“This entire season, there’s been a lot of ups and downs for everybody,” said Mahomes. “We’ve had games where we put up a lot of points and played good, and games we haven’t, and we still found a way to get a win.”

Kansas City’s Charvarius Ward picked off Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half, and Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.

After a shaky start which saw the 2019 Super Bowl champions stuck in the cellar of the AFC West on November 1, the Chiefs have recovered in recent weeks and now head the division at 7-4.

An emphatic 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend and now the win over Dallas is more evidence the worst may well be behind Andy Reid’s team.

“We had a few rough weeks. We had a lot of guys injured. It wasn’t clicking. But when you take everything into consideration, we were still able to compete,” said Jones. “And to have everyone back and build that chemistry, I think it’s a huge part of our success right now.”

Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for Dallas.

