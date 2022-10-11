Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs overturn 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders

Despite giving up a late touchdown, the Chiefs were able to hold on for a thrilling win.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 7:37 AM
40 minutes ago 473 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5890101
Travis Kelce.
Travis Kelce.
Travis Kelce.

TRAVIS KELCE SCORED four touchdowns to help the Kansas City Chiefs complete a thrilling 30-29 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs overturned a 17-point deficit and, despite giving up a late touchdown, were able to hold on for their fourth win through five games.

The end result was a far cry from the opening stages of the contest, with quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders offence rolling downfield on almost every opportunity.

Down 17-0, the Chiefs finally struck blood late in the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone for his first touchdown.

After both sides exchanged field goals before half-time, Kansas City exploded out of the break with two more touchdowns, while keeping the Raiders scoreless for the entire third quarter.

A field goal to open the fourth brought the Raiders back within one, but the Chiefs were able to hit back with Kelce’s fourth score to push the lead back to seven.

A defensive miscommunication then gave up a 48-yard touchdown reception to Davante Adams, but the Raiders were unable to convert the two-point attempt and ultimately ran out of time.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie