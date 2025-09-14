The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
China defeat Ireland in Davis Cup
CHINA SEALED a 3-1 win over Ireland at the Davis Cup on Sunday.
On Saturday, the visitors surged into a 2-0 lead in the World Group II clash in Dublin.
With the Chinese having higher-ranked players in the team, it was expected to be a stiff challenge for the hosts and so it proved.
David O’Hare and Conor Gannon suffered a 6-2, 7-5 defeat against Jle Cui and Fajing Sun.
While that result ensured China’s victory, one more game was played that ended in an Irish victory.
Despite losing the first set 6-0 against Fajing Sun, Irish number one Michael Agwi prevailed 6-2 in the second before triumphing in the tie-breaker 10-5.
Ireland remain in Group II following the defeat, with their next match in February against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.
