China defeat Ireland in Davis Cup

CHINA SEALED a 3-1 win over Ireland at the Davis Cup on Sunday.

On Saturday, the visitors surged into a 2-0 lead in the World Group II clash in Dublin.

With the Chinese having higher-ranked players in the team, it was expected to be a stiff challenge for the hosts and so it proved.

David O’Hare and Conor Gannon suffered a 6-2, 7-5 defeat against Jle Cui and Fajing Sun.

While that result ensured China’s victory, one more game was played that ended in an Irish victory.

Despite losing the first set 6-0 against Fajing Sun, Irish number one Michael Agwi prevailed 6-2 in the second before triumphing in the tie-breaker 10-5.

Ireland remain in Group II following the defeat, with their next match in February against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.