Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland’s Michael Agwi pictured competing in the Davis Cup. Andrew Conan/INPHO
FreeDisappointment

China defeat Ireland in Davis Cup

The hosts still ended the day on a high, with Michael Agwi overcoming Fajing Sun.
10.57pm, 14 Sep 2025

CHINA SEALED a 3-1 win over Ireland at the Davis Cup on Sunday.

On Saturday, the visitors surged into a 2-0 lead in the World Group II clash in Dublin.

With the Chinese having higher-ranked players in the team, it was expected to be a stiff challenge for the hosts and so it proved.

David O’Hare and Conor Gannon suffered a 6-2, 7-5 defeat against Jle Cui and Fajing Sun.

While that result ensured China’s victory, one more game was played that ended in an Irish victory.

Despite losing the first set 6-0 against Fajing Sun, Irish number one Michael Agwi prevailed 6-2 in the second before triumphing in the tie-breaker 10-5.

Ireland remain in Group II following the defeat, with their next match in February against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie