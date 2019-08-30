This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Smalling completes medical ahead of loan move to Roma

The Man United defender is set to spend the season in Serie A.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,207 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4789215
Smalling is in Italy to complete his move.
Image: AS Roma
Smalling is in Italy to complete his move.
Smalling is in Italy to complete his move.
Image: AS Roma

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Chris Smalling has completed a medical at Roma’s training ground on Friday, ahead of a season-long loan move.

The England international fell down the squad pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City earlier this summer and has yet to play for the Red Devils at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Roma, who have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after selling Kostas Manolas to Napoli, approached United over a possible deal for Smalling this week and he is now set to spend the rest of the season at Stadio Olimpico.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 29-year-old’s departure at a press conference on Friday morning and the defender has now completed a medical a Rome, with an official announcement due later today.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie