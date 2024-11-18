Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue retires from county duty

ONE OF DERRY’S greatest-ever players, Chrissy McKaigue, is retiring from intercounty football.

At 35, he was the oldest first-time All-Star recipient in 2022 when his performances was recognised. He was also the first player to be honoured with club All-Stars in football and hurling.

He captained Derry to the Ulster title in 2022 and was a key figure of the team that defended it in 2023.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport over the decision, McKaigue said, “The time is right.

Advertisement

“I have been thinking about if for some time. I spoke to Paddy (Tally, the new Derry manager), echoed my feelings to him early so we both could move forward in our respective future endeavours and I just wanted to have everything straight from the start of the new regime, with no uncertainty and no speculation over the winter.

“It’s mid-November and coming out with this decision now with this certainty allows the team and management to move forward.

“Getting my body right, embracing all the aspects of modern training and getting my mind right, it has been hard work over 15 years with Derry. My gut says now is the right time to step aside.”

McKaigue has recently stepped away from playing club hurling with Slaughtneil but intends to continue at club level.

As a dual player, he has a significant amount of games played, and to show the range of sporting talent he has, he was with Sydney Swans for a couple of seasons as a teenager.

The Derry county board have also paid warm tribute to McKaigue in a statement.

‘As a former Derry senior captain and an All-Star recipient in 2022, Chrissy leaves a legacy etched in determination, leadership, and excellence,’ it begins.

‘Throughout his career – 149 senior appearances – Chrissy was more than just a player. His leadership both on and off the pitch guided Derry through some of its most defining moments in recent years, reestablishing the county as a force to be reckoned with in Gaelic football.

‘Chrissy’s passion for Derry GAA was evident in every match, every tackle, and every rallying cry to his team. His All-Star recognition in 2022 was a fitting testament to his skill, work ethic, and commitment, but his contributions went far beyond individual accolades. Chrissy embodied what it means to play for your county—with pride, loyalty, and unwavering belief.

‘While his chapter as a player closes, there is no doubt that Chrissy McKaigue’s impact on Gaelic games in Derry is far from over. His leadership, vision, and dedication ensure he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport in the county, inspiring generations to come.

‘Thank you, Chrissy, for your remarkable service to Derry football. You retire as a Derry great, and your influence will continue to shine brightly in the years ahead.’