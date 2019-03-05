This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Christians run seven tries past Ardscoil to book all-Cork Munster Schools Senior Cup final

The 29-time champions cruised past their Limerick opposition at Musgrave Park.

By Denis Hurley Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 3:45 PM
9 minutes ago 295 Views No Comments
Christians of Cork will face either cross-city rivals Pres or fellow Rebel County school Bandon Grammar in the provincial decider. (file pic)
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Christians of Cork will face either cross-city rivals Pres or fellow Rebel County school Bandon Grammar in the provincial decider. (file pic)
Christians of Cork will face either cross-city rivals Pres or fellow Rebel County school Bandon Grammar in the provincial decider. (file pic)
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Christian Brothers College Cork 48

Ardscoil Rís 12

Denis Hurley reports from Musgrave Park

A STRONG START stood to Christian Brothers College Cork as they advanced to the final of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup final with a seven-try victory over Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís at Musgrave Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The city school, level at the top of the roll of honour with rivals Pres on 29 Senior Cups apiece, had two tries scored inside the opening six minutes, with Harry O’Riordan benefiting from Cian Hurley’s lovely pass for the opener before number eight Hurley touched down minutes later. The latter was converted by Billy Cian for a 12-0 lead.

O’Riordan’s second try, again converted, had them comfortable and, though Daniel Okeke had Ardscoil off the mark following a nice set-piece, Aaron Leahy replied for CBC to give them a commanding 24-5 lead approaching half-time.

While Alex Long got a second Ardscoil try and John Moloney converted before the whistle, Cain ensured that CBC led by 19 points — 31-12 — at the break as he scored the Cork school’s fifth try and added the extras.

DzEOGSBX4AAJ8FB Christians head coach Tommy Crowe (file pic) Source: Christian Brothers College (@cbc_rugby)

The scoring rate wasn’t as high in the second half but Cain’s penalty was followed by a try from replacement Dylan McAuliffe to ensure that CBC weren’t troubled.

Out-half Cian Whooley added another late on, and converted as well.

Christians now await the winners of Wednesday’s all-Cork semi-final between Pres and Bandon Grammar at the same venue.

CHRISTIANS: Billy Cain; Patrick O’Hara, Killian Coughlan, Harry O’Riordan, Aaron Leahy; Cian Whooley, Mark O’Connor; Charlie Rasmussen, Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly; Aidan Brien, John Willis; Ronán O’Sullivan, Cian Hurley, Conor Walsh

Replacements used: Alex O’Brien, Pádraig O’Brien, Dylan McAuliffe, Robbie Kelleher, James Moylan, Seán Kelly, Johnny Murphy, Oisín Leahy

ARDSCOIL RÍS: Lochlainn O’Keeffe; Eoghan Collins, Killian Dineen, Alex O’Halloran, John Salmon; John Moloney, Ian Leonard; Alex Long, Darragh Dineen, Oscar Czyszczon; Will O’Callaghan, James Hourigan; Stephen Clery, Daniel Okeke, Jack Ward Murphy.

Replacements used: Scott Fitzgerald, Gearóid Power, Gearóid Hanrahan, Cian Moloney, Rory Desmond, Cian O’Reilly, Josh Moore, Kevin Danaher

Referee: Christopher Harrington (MAR)

Christians bounce back from Harty Cup defeat to reach All-Ireland semi-final

