CBC Cork bounce back from Harty Cup defeat to reach All-Ireland semi-final

Niall Hartnett was in action for the winning side.

Christian Brothers College Cork 1-13

Gort Community School 1-7

A SECOND-HALF goal from Robbie Cotter helped Christian Brothers College Cork secure their place in the semi-final of the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling championship following this merited six-point victory at Kilmallock today.

They’ll take on St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny in the last four.

The Cork side, who lost out to Midleton CBS in the Dr Harty Cup decider last month, found themselves behind by three points at the break but a commanding second 30 minutes display ensured their place in the last four.

Trailing 0-7 to 0-3, the fightback was led by the inspirational Shane Barrett. Not alone did the captain contribute seven excellent points (six frees and one superb sideline cut), his input was also instrumental in the all-important goal five minutes after the restart when his delivery – batted out by Eoin Killeen – fell into the path of the in-rushing Cotter.

The green flag put CBC into the ascendancy, and striking the next five points unanswered, saw them move into a 1-11 to 0-7 lead.

Gort CS were held scoreless for the majority of the second-half, Enda Egan getting in for a brilliant goal three minutes from time. CBC grabbed the final two scores – both great efforts from placed balls from Barrett and goalkeeper Cian Long.

Scorers for CBC: S Barrett (0-7 0-6 frees, 0-1 sl), R Cotter (1-2), I Daly (0-2), C Long (free) and O McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gort CS: P Cummins (0-4 frees), E Egan (1-0), J Linnane (0-2), O Flannery (0-1).

Gort CS

1 Eoin Killeen (Gort)

2 Joey Droney (Tubber/Crusheen)

3 Mathew Rosengrave (Michael Cusack’s)

4 Luke Prendergast (Ballindereen)

5 Tadgh Deane (Tubber/Crusheen)

6 Jason Donoghue (Gort)

7 Evan Duggan (St Thomas’s)

9 Pauric Murphy (Ardrahan)

8 Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan)

12 Oisin Slevin (Ardrahan)

11 Oisin Flannery (St Thomas’s)

10 Jack Linnane (Gort)

13 Paddy Cummins (Gort)

14 Enda Egan (Kilbeancanty)

15 Jordan Nolan (Gort).

Subs:

19 Caoimhin Marren (Kinvara) for E Egan (44)

E Egan for J Nolan (49)

CBC

1 Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2 David Barry (Sarsfields)

3 Peadar Hennessy (Mallow)

17 Rory Sinclair (Tracton)

5 Carthach Daly (Lismore)

7 Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

11 Niall Hartnett (Douglas)

9 Kevin Finn (Midleton)

10 Shane Barrett (Blarney)

8 Declan Hanlon (Blarney)

6 Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

12 Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)

18 Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

14 Jack O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s)

15 James Scally (Bishopstown).

Subs:

13 Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for J Scally (48)

20 C McBarron (Carrigaline) for O McCarthy (55)

21 D Quill (Blarney) for D Hanlon (62).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).

