This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France

The Ireland loosehead prop realised the ruck had ended on the French goal line.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 11 Mar 2019, 1:00 PM
46 minutes ago 2,655 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4534590

PROPS DON’T GET too many tries so you could understand the rueful grin from Cian Healy as referee Ben O’Keeffe ruled out his possible score against France yesterday.

The Ireland loosehead has five tries in 87 caps – respectable numbers for a front row, to be fair – but very nearly had his sixth after some quick thinking against les Bleus in Dublin.

Ireland have just gone close to scoring before Jordan Larmour is stripped of the ball by Antoine Dupont and France attempt to build towards an exit kick.

Strong tackling from Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and James Ryan leaves the French pinned close to their own tryline - or ‘goal line’ to give it its official name – and we end up with the ruck below.

1

Healy, circled in yellow, is in an onside position to the fringe of the ruck, set up to defend in that area or attempt to pressure Dupont as kicks.

Louis Picamoles, standing guard over the ruck, rolls the ball back an inch or two with his hand, before Dupont reaches in with his left foot and rolls the ball further back.

As we can see below, a portion of the ball ends up resting on the goal line.

3

Under Law 15.18, rugby’s law book states that ”[t]he ruck ends and play continues when the ball leaves the ruck or when the ball in the ruck is on or over the goal line.”

In this case, the ball is on the goal line, so the ruck has ended.

Healy is well aware of the law and he instantly makes a move as he realises the ruck is over.

4

With the ruck having ended, there is no offside line in play and Healy cannot be ‘coming in from the side’ here.

It’s open play and he is entitled to target the ball from anywhere.

As Healy lunges in towards the ball with his right hand, we can see that Murray [red below] has had the same realisation and is moving towards the ball.

5

Healy gets there first and makes contact with the ball, rolling it forward as he does so.

6

The ball rolls forward after Healy’s touch, and just before Murray’s right hand arrives down in an effort to ground the ball [red below].

8

Healy immediately gets back to his feet and appeals to O’Keeffe for the try – Murray doing the same – but play briefly continues as Dupont gathers up the ball and gets levelled by James Ryan in a tackle in the in-goal area.

At that, O’Keeffe blows his whistle and Murray walks over to him, saying, “It’s on the line, the line is over,” as Healy follows up with, “It’s on the line!”

O’Keeffe moves to assistant referee Angus Gardner and says, “I’m going to check for the grounding here.”

11

Gardner replies: “Potential grounding, yeah, I believe the ball rolled onto the line and the green player may have came around.”

O’Keeffe asks Rory Best, Murray and Sexton for some space and heads for a TMO check with Ben Skeen:

“Just at that last ruck, I believe the ball came back over the line and I just want to see if it was grounded by a green player,” says O’Keeffe to Skeen. “My on-field decision is a five-metre scrum so I just want to make sure there’s no grounding by the green player.” 

70 seconds later, Skeen delivers his verdict:

“Thank you, I have a decision. Ben, he [Healy] has to show downward pressure, of which there is none, so therefore he has knocked the ball forward.”

O’Keeffe replies, “I agree, Skeeny, he hasn’t shown any downward pressure there, there’s no control as he places the ball, so it’s actually a knock-on, so blue scrum for a knock on. Yeah, good work.”

O’Keeffe delivers the verdict to Ireland, agreeing that Healy was entitled to go for the ball but underlining that he knocked it on in the process.

7

The right call?

The law book – 21.1 (a) and (b) – tells us that the ball can be grounded in-goal [including the goal line] by either “holding it and touching the ground with it” or “pressing down on it with a hand or hands, arm or arms, or the front of the player’s body from waist to neck.”

There is no direct use of the words ‘downward pressure’ in the law book but it’s a useful phrase to sum up the laws above.

In this case, it is difficult to see how Healy pressed down on the ball with his hand, although that’s the fun of rugby’s laws – some might argue that he did indeed get enough of a hint of pressing down to be awarded the try.

But O’Keeffe and Skeen’s decision-making appears accurate here and Healy, with that rueful grin, moves onto his next job at the scrum, his sharp reactions and understanding of the law having nearly bagged him a try.

For an example of an Irish player scoring in similar circumstances, check out the below video of the now-retired Chris Henry bagging a try for Ulster against the Ospreys in 2016.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Back in business: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie