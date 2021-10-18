Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 18 October 2021
Cian O'Neill joins Padraic Joyce's Galway set-up as coach

Meanwhile, Cork camogie have set-up a selection panel to find a new manager.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 18 Oct 2021, 9:48 PM
33 minutes ago 3,833 Views 1 Comment
Former Cork coach Cian O’Neill.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CIAN O’NEILL HAS been added to Padraic Joyce’s backroom team in Galway. 

Joyce is entering his third year as Tribe senior football boss and O’Neill brings a wealth of coaching experience.

He’ll join as coach, Galway GAA have confirmed. 

O’Neill was involved as coach with Ronan McCarthy in Cork for the past two seasons after previous spells in a similar role in with Mayo, Kerry and Limerick.

He also managed his native Kildare and worked with Tipperary hurlers under Liam Sheedy. 

Galway were beaten by Mayo in their last two Connacht finals, while they suffered relegation from the top flight of the league last season.

Meanwhile, Cork camogie have announced that a selection panel has been formed to appoint a replacement for Paudie Murray.

It will feature ex-players Rena Buckley, Marian McCarthy and Linda Mellerick, former Limerick hurler Damien Quigley and Cork coach Ger Cunningham. 

“It’s a daunting challenge to follow in the footsteps of Paudie Murray and his team,” Cork camogie chairperson Mairead Donovan said.

“As Cork is a premier county where camogie is concerned, it is our duty to ensure those taking over the team build on the foundations that currently exist and bring us to the next level. As a county our players, clubs and county expect and deserve nothing less.

“We, as a board, are excited to enter the next phase and we have no doubt, given the calibre of the panel, that the right person and team will lead Cork for the season ahead.”

