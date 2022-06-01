Membership : Access or Sign Up
Republic of Ireland international swaps Scottish champions Rangers for Hearts

Ciara Grant becomes the second player to ever sign professional, full-time terms with Hearts Women.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 3:13 PM
Ciara Grand on the ball for Ireland during the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Ciara Grant has signed for Hearts Women after a short spell at Rangers.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Rangers in January and helped them to Scottish Women’s Premiership glory after an undefeated season.

But Grant now heads for pastures new, becoming the second player to ever sign professional, full-time terms with Hearts Women, following on from the recruitment of Emma Brownlie yesterday.

The Donegal woman has agreed a one-year deal until the summer of 2023 with the option of a further year, joining Hearts on 1 July upon the expiration of her contract at Ibrox. 

Grant, a qualified doctor and former inter-county Gaelic footballer, has amassed a glittering CV both sides of the Irish Sea, with no shortage of silverware won at Raheny United, UCD Waves, Sion Swifts and Shelbourne.

She played an instrumental part in Shels’ 2021 Women’s National League [WNL] title success before moving across the water.

“Everyone at Hearts sends Ciara a warm welcome to the club, and wishes her every success in a maroon jersey,” Hearts’ statement reads.

Rangers have also wished her well, with the club’s women’s and girl’s football manager Amy McDonald noting: “Ciara came along in January and has been professional and her personality shown through.

“Entering the squad in the middle of the season is sometimes difficult but Ciara immediately made herself part of the squad.

“I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ciara and wish her all the best for her future.”

There are several other Irish players on the books of Scottish sides, with Clare Shine, Niamh Farrelly, Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill at Glasgow City, where Dubliner Eileen Gleeson is in charge, and Izzy Atkinson and Tyler Toland at Celtic.

