Irish athlete Ciara Mageean diagnosed with cancer

IRISH ATHLETE CIARA Mageean has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The European champion and two-time Olympian posted on Instagram this evening.

The 33-year-old said the diagnosis has “been a lot to take in,” but is “ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track”.

“To everyone who’s been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer,” Mageean wrote.

“It’s been a lot to take in, but I’ve already started treatment and I’m incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.

“Right now, my focus is on healing and taking things one day at a time. I kindly ask that you respect my privacy and that of my loved ones as we move through this together. Your understanding means more than I can say.

“Thank you for the love and strength. I’m ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track.”

The Portaferry native won 1500m gold at the European Championships in Rome last June, having previously claimed silver (2022) and bronze (2016).

She was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Olympic Games on the eve of her heat in Paris due to a long-running Achilles injury.

Mageean had been targeting a return at September’s World Championships.

She made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, and also featured at the 2021 Games in Tokyo, where injury also hampered her preparations.

Mageean was crowned 2022 Athletics Ireland Athlete of the Year, and took the Middle Distance honour in 2024.