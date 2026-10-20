Dublin turn to four-in-a-row heroes as Trant takes senior job and Healy appointed to U21s

FOUR-TIME ALL-IRELAND WINNER Ciara Trant has been appointed as the new Dublin LGFA senior manager.

The county executive committee recommended her for the position and club delegates ratified the appointment this evening.

The St Finian’s stalwart was part of Derek Murray and Paul Casey’s backroom team this year. She has previous experience coaching and managing club and underage county teams.

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Trant isn’t the only Dublin legend taking over a team. Noelle Healy has been appointed as co-manager of the county U21s alongside her St Brigid’s clubmate and Donegal native Declan Patton.

New senior boss Trant spent nine years between the sticks for Dublin, from 2014 to 2022, during which time they won the Brendan Martin Cup for four successive years under Mick Bohan.

She also won eight Leinster titles, two National Leagues, and back-to-back All-Stars in 2017 and ‘18.

Raheny’s Niamh Collins, another four-in-a-row winner, and Paula Jackson (St Brigid’s) will form part of her backroom team, with other members to be confirmed at a later date. Team nutritionist Laura Kealy will remain on board.

After relegation to Division 2 earlier this year, Dublin claimed the Leinster title, topped their group, and beat Cork in the quarter-finals. Their season ended with a one-sided loss to Kerry in the semis.