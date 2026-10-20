Dublin hurling captain Chris Crummey retires

DUBLIN CAPTAIN CHRIS Crummey has confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 33-year-old has informed manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin of his decision, as reported by the Irish Independent.

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The Lucan Sarsfields star made his debut in 2013, having captained the county’s minor hurlers to the 2011 Leinster title and an All-Ireland final appearance.

His rookie year on the senior panel saw Dublin claim a breakthrough Leinster title.

Crummey became the Dubs’ defensive leader, being nominated for All-Star awards in 2018, ‘19, and ‘24.

He was sent off early in Dublin’s famous All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Limerick last year.

This spring, his last-gasp equalising point against Wexford was the crucial score for Dublin to secure promotion to Division 1A.

His retirement follows Liam Rushe’s departure from the Dublin squad.