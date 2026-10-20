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Chris Crummey. Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Farewell

Dublin hurling captain Chris Crummey retires

His exit follows Liam Rushe’s departure from the Dublin squad.
7.27pm, 20 Oct 2026

DUBLIN CAPTAIN CHRIS Crummey has confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 33-year-old has informed manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin of his decision, as reported by the Irish Independent.

The Lucan Sarsfields star made his debut in 2013, having captained the county’s minor hurlers to the 2011 Leinster title and an All-Ireland final appearance.

His rookie year on the senior panel saw Dublin claim a breakthrough Leinster title. 

Crummey became the Dubs’ defensive leader, being nominated for All-Star awards in 2018, ‘19, and ‘24.

He was sent off early in Dublin’s famous All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Limerick last year. 

This spring, his last-gasp equalising point against Wexford was the crucial score for Dublin to secure promotion to Division 1A.

His retirement follows Liam Rushe’s departure from the Dublin squad.

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