Roscommon great Ciaráin Murtagh calls time on 11-year inter-county career

CIARÁIN MURTAGH HAS confirmed his retirement from inter-county football after an 11-year career with Roscommon.

Murtagh scored 24 goals and 312 points in 122 senior appearances for the Rossies and was integral to many of his county’s most memorable moments over the last decade.

The St Faitleach’s forward made his senior inter-county debut against Leitrim in 2014 and captained Roscommon to the Connacht title just three years later. Murtagh’s brothers, Brian and Diarmuid, were also provincial title winners in 2017.

Murtagh missed Roscommon’s 2019 Connacht success due to travel but he won Division 2 league titles in 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022, as well as a Division 3 title on his first year as a senior in 2014.

Roscommon GAA chairperson, Brian Carroll, paid tribute to Murtagh’s “immense contribution” to his county across 11 years, saying: “On behalf of everyone in Roscommon GAA, I would like to sincerely thank Ciaráin for his incredible dedication, loyalty, and commitment to Roscommon GAA.

“Since making his debut in 2014, Ciaráin has been an integral part of so many of our most memorable days. Off the pitch, he has always been a top-class person — a leader, a gentleman, and someone who brought positivity and spirit to the dressing room every single day. He will be greatly missed by teammates, management, and supporters alike.”

Roscommon GAA described Murtagh as epitomising “passion, leadership, and pride” in the Primrose and Blue.

“His consistency, sportsmanship, and influence both on and off the pitch have left an indelible mark on the county’s footballing history,” the statement continued.

“Roscommon GAA wishes Ciaráin, his wife Mary Lou and his family every success and happiness in the next chapter of their lives.”