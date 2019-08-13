Dublin star Archer named U20 footballer of the year after prolific championship

DUBLIN’S PROLIFIC MARKSMAN Ciarán Archer has been named U20 footballer of the year after he enjoyed a superb 2019 championship season, while Cork boss Keith Ricken has picked up the manager of the year accolade.

Archer, who was also named Leinster U20 footballer of the year, has been further recognised for his outstanding performances during Dublin’s run to the EirGrid U20 All-Ireland championship final.

The 18-year-old from Rush scored an incredible 10-35 in five championship games, including 1-5 in Dublin’s defeat to Cork in the U20 decider earlier this month.

For guiding his young Rebels side to All-Ireland glory, Ricken was named U20 manager of the year as Cork produced a superb comeback to defeat Dublin 3-16 to 1-14 at O’Moore Park, ending a 10-year drought for the county at the age grade.

