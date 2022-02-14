Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 14 February 2022
Leinster's Frawley set for spell on the sidelines, Lowe to resume training

Frawley will be out of action for a period of four to six weeks due to a facial injury.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 14 Feb 2022
Leinster centre Ciarán Frawley.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
LEINSTER CENTRE CIARÁN Frawley is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a facial injury sustained in last Friday’s win over Edinburgh at the RDS.

Frawley was forced off just 20 minutes into the game following a clash of heads with Connor Boyle, an incident which saw the Edinburgh flanker yellow-carded. 

Leinster have confirmed that Frawley had a procedure over the weekend and will now be out of action for a period of four to six weeks.

In better news for the province, James Lowe – who missed out on Andy Farrell’s initial Six Nations squad due to a muscle injury – is set to return to training this week ahead of Saturday’s URC meeting with the Ospreys.

International trio Cian Healy, Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour are also back at Leinster HQ, having all returned from Ireland camp following Saturday’s Six Nations defeat to France.

In other positive news, both Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney came through their returns from injury against Edinburgh without any issue.

Rhys Ruddock will be further assessed ahead of the weekend as he rehabs a minor quad injury, as will Jimmy O’Brien (calf).

There was no further update available on Will Connors (knee), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) or Michael Milne (calf).

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

