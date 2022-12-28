Leaders Celtic cruise to 4-0 win as Rangers also prevail ahead of Old Firm showdown

AARON MOOY’S FIRST two goals for Celtic helped the cinch Premiership leaders to a 4-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hibs made a positive start but the Australia midfielder fired the visitors into the lead from 12 yards in the 28th minute.

Daizen Maeda missed a sitter before scoring a glorious effort in the 36th minute and Hibs missed two good chances before Mooy converted a penalty just before the hour.

Advertisement

Kyogo Furuhashi soon added a fourth but there was concern for the visiting fans when left-back Greg Taylor walked off with an injury immediately afterwards – and five days before the champions face Rangers.

They will travel to Ibrox nine points clear after both of the top two made it four wins from four since the end of the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, Rangers enjoyed their most comfortable win yet under Michael Beale with a 3-0 victory over Motherwell to set up nicely an Old Firm showdown.

After three cinch Premiership wins out of three for the new Gers boss, all by a one-goal margin, there was an element of control for Beale’s side when striker Alfredo Morelos’s scored in the 13th minute with a header before defender Connor Goldson’s counter after 38 minutes.

Midfielder Malik Tillman added a third in the 63rd minute but despite the welcome three points, it is evidently still a work in progress in Govan.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Beale faces his biggest Light Blue test to date on January 2 when leaders Celtic visit Ibrox and progress will be measured under much more difficult conditions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!