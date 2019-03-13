City Island wins the Ballymore for Brassil and Walsh

A DAY ON from recording a career highlight aboard Gavin Cromwell’s Espoir D’Allen in the Champion Hurdle, Mark Walsh took his Cheltenham festival tally to three when guiding Martin Brassil’s City Island to victory in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle.

Brassil, who is best known for his handling of English and Irish Grand National winner Numbersixvalverde, was opening his festival account. City Island was a game winner and held off the challenge of Champ in a driving finish.