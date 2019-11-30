This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow to City's title-chase ambitions as Guardiola's side suffer fresh blow at Newcastle

Former Anfield midfielder Jonjo Shelvey struck an excellent, late equaliser.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,306 Views 10 Comments
Jonjo Shelvey celebrates his late strike.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Image: Daniel Hambury

MANCHESTER CITY’S HOPES of claiming a third consecutive Premier League title suffered a fresh blow as Jonjo Shelvey’s superb late strike helped Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw at St James’ Park.

City looked like set to cruise to all three points when Raheem Sterling scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign midway through the first half, but they were pegged back by Jetro Willems’ fierce drive three minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne restored City’s lead eight minutes from time with a stunning half-volley, yet Pep Guardiola’s side were denied a vital victory by Shelvey’s equally wonderful strike in the 88th minute.

Sterling squandered a huge chance to win it in stoppage time, and the result means City could end the day 11 points behind leaders Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp’s side overcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

