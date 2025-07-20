'I was pretty impressed with the Irish, CJ. He is a true point guard' - NBA dream alive for Fulton

CJ FULTON WILL be hoping his performances during the NBA’s Summer League will be enough to earn a place at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ training camp.

The 23-year-old Ireland international finished strongly on Saturday night and also produced his first basket for the Timberwolves in a defeat to the Houston Rockets.

Advertisement

The 6’2″ point guard from Belfast caught the eye with his displays and might have done enough for a non-guaranteed contract spot for a further look.

Pretty cool to be here seeing Ireland's CJ Fulton doing CJ Fulton things on the @NBASummerLeague stage. pic.twitter.com/UKgUbnaGVi — Niall McDermott (@NiallMcD) July 19, 2025

Kevin Hanson, Minnesota’s assistant coach and director of player development, name checked Fulton. “I was pretty impressed with the Irish, CJ,” he said.

“I mean, he is a true point guard. So that kind of stands out in today’s game. There’s not a whole lot of true point guards,” he told Zone Coverage.

“He kind of reminds me of TJ McConnell (Indiana Pacers), just not as aggressive to score so we’ll get him going in the regard, but I mean he’s got all the reads. There’s a lot of new faces out there, there’s just a lot of guys competing out there. It was awesome to watch.