This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We stuck to the process, it’s just consistency': Stander ready to push Ireland back on track

No one issue cost Ireland against Japan, so the squad are pushing for a greater level of consistency.

By Sean Farrell Monday 30 Sep 2019, 6:09 PM
3 minutes ago 52 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4831103

AS CAREER DISAPPOINTMENTS go, picking up an early red card on his return to face South Africa is the nadir for CJ Stander and perhaps always will be.

But a World Cup loss to Japan comes close.

If there is a silver lining to be found from the shock in Shizuoka, then it’s the fact that defeat does not spell the end of Ireland’s World Cup.

The prospect of facing New Zealand or the Springboks in the quarter-final is a choose-your-poison call. After a humbling defeat, Ireland can at least aim to make improvements and ramp up towards a defining challenge in the knockout round – assuming they make it that far and don’t completely fly off the rails.

“There’s a few places we can fix-up,” said Stander echoing the key points being made across the squad since the loss to Jamie Joseph’s side.

Fine margins, execution rates and learnings; the usual language of the beaten rugby team is flowing freely because there is no sense in them hitting the panic button. Not when they can still put themselves in a battle with the ‘Boks or the All Blacks.

willie-bennett-and-cj-stander Willie Bennett and CJ Stander face the media. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Munster man wasn’t willing to lean on the referee or humidity – “it was worse in the Scotland game” – as factors in the loss. So when asked what the ‘learnings’ had been, Stander said.

“Just to look after the ball, make sure we stick with our process. When we set down the attack plan, make sure we back what we’re doing. And just don’t give other teams ‘ins’ in what we do.

We stuck with the process (against Japan), it’s just consistency. We drive ourselves with high standards but we lost a few moments here and there. They got back into the game, they didn’t really make mistakes and they capitalised every time we made a mistake.”

“Just look after the ball a bit more and use opportunities. Japan played well, put us under pressure and kept building on that pressure during the game, especially coming into the second half.”

Excellence is a difficult thing to attain consistently, but Ireland have shown an alarming drop-off in standards from one game to the next in 2019.

While the Six Nations brought moments of brilliance from Joe Schmidt’s team and wins over France and Scotland suggested that they were ready to click in World Cup year, the tournament was book-ended by dispiriting drubbings at the hands of England and Wales.

Russia will be no barometer of how good this Ireland team can be, but Thursday’s clash could reveal a lot about the mindset of the former world number one side.

cj-stander-and-jean-kleyn CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn were among the squad members on a trip to Universal Studios. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Though Stander has already started back-t0-back games in Japan. He says he is excited to grab a third cap in the space of 11 days.

With Tadhg Beirne likely needed to start in the second row and Jordi Murphy getting limited training minutes before facing Russia, at least one of Ireland’s first-choice back row may well start a third Test in the space of 11 days. Stander is more than happy to grab a third World Cup cap.

“It’s the excitement of the World Cup. This is what you want to do when you’re growing up – be part of a World Cup.

“So yes, recovery-wise we’re being looked after really well. We’ve got training tomorrow, so we’ve got to make sure the bodies are ready. So if I’m selected I’m good to go again.”

Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella in Japan to review Ireland’s shock defeat to the hosts at the Rugby World Cup.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie