This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere

The Munster number eight is looking to make another big impact against Wales this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 7:29 PM
36 minutes ago 861 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4542884

CJ STANDER WASTED little time in making a big impact upon his return from injury against France last week, and now the Ireland number eight is relishing the chance to play in the red-hot Cardiff atmosphere on Saturday.

Stander showed no ill-effects from the nasty facial injury he suffered on the opening weekend of the championship by producing a tireless display against Les Bleus, making 18 carries and 12 tackles across an all-action 80-minute performance.

CJ Stander with Romain Ntamack and Guilhem Guirado Stander was outstanding on his return from injury against France. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

His return to the Ireland back row was a major fillip for Joe Schmidt’s side and now named to start again alongside Peter O’Mahony and the recalled Sean O’Brien this weekend, Stander is looking forward to what promises to be a thrilling game against Wales.

“The last time we were there the roof was closed and people really brought it,” he recalls. “I really enjoyed it, as it’s a place where the crowd really gets into it. 

“It’s going to be a great game, it’s one of the games in the championship that we really want to be involved in.

“It was good to be back [against France], when you’re not involved you miss it. It’s a great atmosphere, and great to get back into the game again.”

On his performance against France, Stander says he was pleased with some aspects of his game as he was forced to shift to the openside position after the loss of Josh van der Flier to injury.

“I think I did some good and some bad things,” he continues. That’s how the game works.

It’s happened a few times now at Munster that I’ve moved to openside and I enjoy that as well, it’s a bit of a different game. A few good carries, good defence and just great to get back into the jersey and enjoy it.

In addition to the physical edge he brought against France, Stander could be heard on the referee’s mic encouraging team-mates at any stoppage in play.

“I’ve done it for a good few years to be honest, and so do a lot of the other boys. It was just that when I was at openside the ref was quite close to me.

“I felt bad for him because that’s all he could hear all the time. But as a back row we try to bring that energy, at scrum and lineout time, because the boys have to work hard.

CJ Stander The Ireland number eight pictured at Carton House today. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Bestie [Rory Best] being a leader, he’s right in the middle there at the scrum, so it’s to give them energy and build constant positive pressure. If it helps, great, and they haven’t complained yet, so we’ll keep on doing it.”

Stander, who will win his 32nd cap this weekend, adds: “Sometimes if you look around and someone needs a gee up that helps them, and sometimes I’ll feed off someone giving energy to me.

“That definitely helps us when bringing the physicality, and that’s something as a team we use. We want to get out there and play our game, and make sure we can help make the job easier for each other.”

While Wales are bidding to complete the Grand Slam, Stander insists there’s no shortage of motivation for Ireland in a high-stakes game, with Schmidt’s side retaining an outside chance of defending their championship on the final weekend.

“There’s a lot riding for both teams this weekend, they want to win a Grand Slam but we want to finish well.

“It’s rugby, both teams want to win, and it comes down to who performs best on the day. Going out there it’s a big game with a lot riding on it.” 

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    ENGLAND
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie