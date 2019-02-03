Clare overcome Kilkenny by one point margin despite late rally from Cody's Cats

Clare 2-20

Kilkenny 1-22

CLARE MAINTAINED THEIR indian sign over Kilkenny with a fourth National League victory in as many seasons at Cusack Park in Ennis this afternoon.

Having averaged eight point margins in their last three encounters, this time only the minimum separated the sides after a last gasp Kevin Kelly goal from a 20 metre free lessened the final damage.

Clare’s goals were much more timely however as John Conlon’s 14th minute ground strike put the hosts into ascendancy for the first time, a position they would hold for the remainder.

Podge Collins added a second in the 48th minute after a flowing back-to-front move that involved Donal Tuohy, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes and the impressive Colm Galvin for the former dual star to fire past goalkeeper Eoin Murphy at 2-13 to 0-14.

That goal ensured that Clare would build up a six point cushion by the turn of the final quarter, with only Kevin Kelly’s frees preventing a handsome home win.

The first half was a physical low-scoring battle that never got out of second gear until Conlon’s goal that sparked a 1-4 unanswered rally to push the Banner 1-6 to 0-5 clear by the 19th minute.

Points from Kelly, Conor Delaney, Billy Ryan and James Maher (2) did lower the arrears to one by half-time but Clare stepped on the gas once more when play resumed to grab the first three points through Peter Duggan (2) and Colm Galvin.

That seesaw pattern continued as Collins second goal ignited further points for Diarmuid Ryan, Ian Galvin and Shane Golden at 2-16 to 0-16 by the 52nd minute before Kilkenny responded with four of their own through Kelly (2), Ger Aylward and John Donnelly at 2-16 to 0-18

However, despite goal chances at either end, the hosts would match their opponents backlash until Kelly fired a 75th minute free to the net that ultimately came too late to deny a relieved Clare their first points.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-6 (4f, 1’65); John Conlon 1-1; Podge Collins 1-0; Colm Galvin, Diarmuid Ryan 0-3 each; Ian Galvin, Shane Golden 0-2 each; Colin Guilfoyle, Gary Cooney, Niall Deasy (f) 0-1 each

Scorers for Kilkenny: Kevin Kelly 1-11 (1-11f); Ger Aylward 0-3; James Maher, Billy Ryan 0-2 each; Conor Delaney, Conor Fogarty, John Donnelly, Padraig Walsh 0-1 each

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

20. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

21. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

17. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

10. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara) (Captain)

22. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

Subs:

25. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Guilfoyle (52)

9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) for I. Galvin (60)

2. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Hayes (62)

19. Niall Deasy (Ballyea) for Duggan (66)

18. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley) for C. Galvin (70)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own) (Captain)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Kevin Kelly (St Patrick’s)

15. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

Subs:

20. Conor Browne (James Stephens) for Maher (43)

19. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan) for Morrissey (49)

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Leahy (52)

22. Ger Malone (Mullinavat) for Keoghan (57)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

