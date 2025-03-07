CLAIRE MELIA STARRED and made Irish women’s basketball history amidst a huge shock in last night’s FIBA EuroCup semi-finals.
Melia now moves up to 14th in FIBA EuroCup standings for total points, while she is 30th in total rebounds and 11th in total blocks.
The Monasterevin 25-year-old is one of Ireland’s best-ever players. In her last outing in the green jersey — a EuroBasket 2025 qualifier defeat to Latvia — she led the charge with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Melia was named Women’s Super League Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season, having helped Killester win a Super League and Champions Trophy double. She previously enjoyed success with UCC Glanmire.
More history beckons in next Thursday’s second leg in Lyon, a monumental FIBA EuroCup final spot up for grabs as Melia and Baxi Ferrol look to hit unprecedented heights.
Claire Melia stars and makes Irish basketball history on European stage
CLAIRE MELIA STARRED and made Irish women’s basketball history amidst a huge shock in last night’s FIBA EuroCup semi-finals.
Melia — who became the first Irishwoman to play at this stage of a European club competition — top-scored with 27 points as her Spanish side, Baxi Ferrol, stunned defending champions Lyon in the first leg.
Baxi Ferrol ran out 93-62 winners in Galacia, Spain; Melia with 27 points on 11 of 15 shooting, four rebounds and three assists, as the Kildare native turned in another big performance in her debut season at this level.
Melia now moves up to 14th in FIBA EuroCup standings for total points, while she is 30th in total rebounds and 11th in total blocks.
The Monasterevin 25-year-old is one of Ireland’s best-ever players. In her last outing in the green jersey — a EuroBasket 2025 qualifier defeat to Latvia — she led the charge with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Melia was named Women’s Super League Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season, having helped Killester win a Super League and Champions Trophy double. She previously enjoyed success with UCC Glanmire.
More history beckons in next Thursday’s second leg in Lyon, a monumental FIBA EuroCup final spot up for grabs as Melia and Baxi Ferrol look to hit unprecedented heights.
