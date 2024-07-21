LIVE: Clare v Cork, All-Ireland senior hurling final

So, how do we see this going?

Both counties are looking to end lengthy waits for All-Ireland glory. Clare last lifted the silverware in 2013 — after a replay victory over Cork — while the Rebels haven’t climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand since 2005.

Cork ended Limerick’s Drive for Five in a thrilling semi-final victory, while the Banner finally vanquished their Kilkenny demons.

It’s all about going one step further today, though.