LIVE: Clare v Cork, All-Ireland senior hurling final

There’s plenty of pre-match reading on The 42 to whet the appetite. From player guides and interviews to tactical analysis and retrospective pieces, our GAA team have been extremely busy this week.
Fintan O'Toole and Declan Bogue are in situ at Croke Park to document the day.
Cork’s jubilee team have been presented on the pitch at Croke Park. Some lovely scenes as the 1999 All-Ireland hurling heroes are recognised.
Cork 1999 jubilee team presented to the crowd at Croke Park. pic.twitter.com/K4Hcx6EROr— Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) July 21, 2024
So, how do we see this going?
Both counties are looking to end lengthy waits for All-Ireland glory. Clare last lifted the silverware in 2013 — after a replay victory over Cork — while the Rebels haven’t climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand since 2005.
Cork ended Limerick’s Drive for Five in a thrilling semi-final victory, while the Banner finally vanquished their Kilkenny demons.
It’s all about going one step further today, though.
Team News
Clare and Cork both named unchanged starting teams from their respective semi-final wins. They’re listed below, but as always, we’ll update you on any late changes.
Clare
1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley — captain), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla),
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)
Subs
16. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)
17. Rory Hayes (Wole Tones na Sionna)
18. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)
19. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
20. Darragh Lohan (Wole Tones na Sionna)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
22. Sedna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
23. Aron Shanagher (Wole Tones na Sionna)
24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
25. Shane Meehan (Banner)
26. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)
5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs
16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
17. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)
18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
19. Tommy O’ Connell (Midleton)
20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
21. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)
22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
25. Padraig Power (Blarney)
26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
Happy All-Ireland hurling final day to one and all.
New champions will be crowned as Clare and Cork go head-to-head, and we’re counting down the minutes until throw-in at Croke Park.
The action gets underway at 3.30pm, with live coverage available on RTÉ 2 and BBC 2.
We’ll keep you up to date right here, starting with team news.
It’s gonna be good!