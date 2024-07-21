Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Clare v Cork, All-Ireland senior hurling final

Who will lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup?
2.16pm, 21 Jul 2024
4.3k
8

8 mins ago 3:00PM

The teams are out on the pitch for the warm-ups. Croker is humming!

14 mins ago 2:54PM

There’s plenty of pre-match reading on The 42 to whet the appetite. From player guides and interviews to tactical analysis and retrospective pieces, our GAA team have been extremely busy this week.

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue are in situ at Croke Park to document the day, but you can read all of their excellent build-up work here >

16 mins ago 2:52PM

peter-duggan-arrives Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

pat-ryan-arrives Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

patrick-horgan James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

tony-kelly James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

20 mins ago 2:48PM

Cork’s jubilee team have been presented on the pitch at Croke Park. Some lovely scenes as the 1999 All-Ireland hurling heroes are recognised.

37 mins ago 2:31PM

So, how do we see this going?

Both counties are looking to end lengthy waits for All-Ireland glory. Clare last lifted the silverware in 2013 — after a replay victory over Cork — while the Rebels haven’t climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand since 2005.

Cork ended Limerick’s Drive for Five in a thrilling semi-final victory, while the Banner finally vanquished their Kilkenny demons.

It’s all about going one step further today, though.

45 mins ago 2:22PM

Team News

Clare and Cork both named unchanged starting teams from their respective semi-final wins. They’re listed below, but as always, we’ll update you on any late changes.

groundman-darren-jepson-marking-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-game Groundman Darren Jepson marking the pitch ahead of the game. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley — captain), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla),

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

Subs

16. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

17. Rory Hayes (Wole Tones na Sionna)

18. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

19. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

20. Darragh Lohan (Wole Tones na Sionna)

21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

22. Sedna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

23. Aron Shanagher (Wole Tones na Sionna)

24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

25. Shane Meehan (Banner)

26. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8.  Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

19. Tommy O’ Connell (Midleton)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

25. Padraig Power (Blarney)

26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

48 mins ago 2:20PM

Happy All-Ireland hurling final day to one and all.

New champions will be crowned as Clare and Cork go head-to-head, and we’re counting down the minutes until throw-in at Croke Park.

The action gets underway at 3.30pm, with live coverage available on RTÉ 2 and BBC 2.

We’ll keep you up to date right here, starting with team news.

It’s gonna be good!

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie