Clare hold off Cork to set up All-Ireland minor final against Waterford

Clare 0-27

Cork 1-22

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

CLARE COMPLETED A weekend of All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final shocks by dumping out Munster champions Cork.

In an absorbing final-four clash, the Banner racked up 27 points, led by 0-13 from Paul Rodgers. The 2023 champions will meet Waterford in a novel final pairing in a fortnight.

The sides were level 11 times in front of 2,855 fans at Semple Stadium, but Clare were more assured for a finish, despite hitting 14 wides.

For Cork, Cormac Deane scored 1-2 and assisted six points, Eoghan O’Shea struck 0-5, and free-taker Craig O’Sullivan tallied 0-8.

Callum Coffey scored a hat-trick in their Munster round-robin victory over the same opponents, but injury reduced him to a bench role here.

Clare opened with the breeze at their backs and capitalised with three of the opening four points, led by Rory Ralph and James O’Donnell. In the fifth minute, Cork struck the front. From Cian Lawton’s long delivery off a short puck-out, Deane flicked the sliotar to Ruairc Donovan. He returned possession to the Killeagh star, who cut onto his left and blasted a low shot from the 21 to the net. 1-1 to 0-3.

Clare responded admirably, with Ian O’Brien and Evan Cleary pushing them back ahead.

Wing-back Michael T Brosnan accounted for Cork’s first two white flags, but Rodgers was coming to the fore for Clare. He showed wonderful control and finishing for three points in a row (two from play).

Deane continued to cause trouble at the other end. He played through a foul to point before doing the same for a goal chance, which was well saved by Leon Talty. Play was called back for an O’Sullivan tap-over free. O’Shea and Ryan Dineen points levelled at 1-6 to 0-9.

Rodgers’ exceptional sideline cut from close to the 65 got Clare rolling again. They finished the half with Ben Talty and Liam Murphy completing the set of six forwards scoring for a 0-15 to 1-10 half-time lead.

Jack O'Halloran of Clare with Cork’s Eoghan O'Shea. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

By the 33rd minute, Cork were back in front as they resumed with an O’Sullivan brace (one each from a free and play) and a Deane single.

The sides were level six times in the third quarter, with Rodgers’ frees accounting for four Banner points. Substitute Jack Counihan got a first-touch point at the other end.

Clare clambered two ahead with Talty and John Barry points. Cork equalised with two O’Sullivan frees.

The Banner were working the sliotar better, though. They made a decisive move with four of the next five, featuring points from Murphy, O’Brien, and two Rodgers frees for a 0-26 to 1-20 lead. Cork weren’t done yet as Brosnan and the industrious O’Shea left one between the sides entering stoppage time.

But Niall Doyle drew the free for Rodgers’ insurance score.

Cork’s Tom A Walsh with Clare’s Graham Ball. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Clare: Paul Rodgers 0-13 (10f, 1 s/l), Ben Talty 0-3, Ian O’Brien 0-3, Rory Ralph 0-2, Liam Murphy 0-2, Dara Kennedy 0-1, Evan Cleary 0-1, James O’Donnell 0-1, John Barry 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Craig O’Sullivan 0-8 (6f), Cormac Deane 1-2, Eoghan O’Shea 0-5, Michael T Brosnan 0-3 (1f), Sam Ring 0-2, Ryan Dineen 0-1, Jack Counihan 0-1.

Clare

1. Leon Talty (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

3. Jack O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), 4. Zak Phelan (Sixmilebridge), 2. Niall Doyle (Éire Óg Ennis)

5. Evan Crimmins (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 6. Dara Kennedy (Ballyea), 7. Colm Daly (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

8. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, captain), 9. Evan Cleary (Ballyea)

11. James O’Donnell (Broadford), 10. Rory Ralph (Clarecastle), 13. Ian O’Brien (Cratloe)

12. Ben Talty (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 14. Paul Rodgers (Scariff), 15. Liam Murphy (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

Subs

23. Eoin O’Connor (Ballyea) for Talty (9-13, temp)

20. John Barry (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Ralph (36)

23. O’Connor for Talty (51)

21. Gavin Marshall (Parteen-Meelick) for O’Donnell (58)

17. Darragh Murrihy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Daly (60+4)

Cork

1. Tom C Walsh (Aghada)

4. Cian Lawton (Midleton), 3. Denis Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers), 2. Darragh Heavin (Russell Rovers)

5. Michael T Brosnan (Glen Rovers), 6. Bobby Carroll (Dromina, captain), 7. Colm Garde (Lisgoold)

8. Tom A Walsh (Carrigtwohill), 9. Ryan Dineen (Erin’s Own)

12. Craig O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 11. Cormac Deane (Killeagh), 10. Ruairc Donovan (Fermoy)

13. Seán Coughlan (Passage), 14. Eoghan O’Shea (Ballinhassig), 15. Sam Ring (Carrigtwohill)

Subs

17. Jack Counihan (Watergrasshill) for Coughlan (43)

19. Callum Coffey (Na Piarsaigh) for Dineen (52)

24. Adam Dunlea (Sarsfields) for TA Walsh (60)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)