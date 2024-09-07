THE SENSE OF real significance was unmistakeable.

The first All-Ireland win is a moment of pure magic, the frenzied elation at making the breakthrough to grasp the Liam MacCarthy Cup. To repeat that is a feat of genuine substance.

David McInerney lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2013 and 2024.

When Clare triumphed in July, it ended an 11-year All-Ireland wait. Four players were common to the starting teams in both victories – Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell, John Conlon and David McInerney.

Kelly’s stunning display in that final against Cork, O’Donnell’s dazzling form that places him as the Hurler of the Year front-runner, and Conlon’s remarkable longevity, as well as his conversion to a defensive cornerstone, ensure that trio claim plenty plaudits.

McInerney flies a bit more under the radar. Yet his ability to endure long enough to get a second medal is just as impressive.

“It’s a great feeling,” reflects the 31-year-old.

“I suppose I was just so young the first time. The appreciation for this one is unbelievable. We know how good Cork were and it was just mammoth to get over it, so it’s pretty sweet.

“The lads deserve huge credit, like (they’ve) persevered, they’ve had days where they started the championship. It’s unbelievable, it’s so good.”

McInerney was a fresh-faced youngster for the 2013 win. He had to be content with a 58th minute substitute appearance as a minor in the 2010 All-Ireland final but within three years was anchoring the senior team from full-back. With a couple of U21 successes squeezed in as well, he celebrated his 21st birthday before Christmas 2013 as a player with an enviable collection of honours, and an Allstar award to his name.

And then the success dried up. It needed greater will power to keep going, particularly this year when Clare fell short for the third year on the bounce in the Munster final.

“We’ve been trying to work on consistency and Munster final (was) our kind of only blip this year, it was one where we just didn’t feel we turned up at all at all.

“So we were quite disappointed with that. We knew the Kilkenny game was huge and it had to be got over because, like I’d only played to Kilkenny three years in championship.

“And if I’d lost the third year in a row to them, it would have been very hurtful and, you know, sickening for me personally. So it was great to get over them.”

The second half comeback against Kilkenny turned Clare’s season around. McInerney departed with the man-of-the-match award after that game, the full-back of 2013 had transformed into the wing-back of 2024.

He pitched in with his customary important shift in the final and watched team-mates work wonders up front.

Years spent sharing dressing-rooms with Tony Kelly have given him plenty insight into the Ballyea man’s capabilities but this final showing was still a standout.

“I said it to him there in the dressing room afterwards, we had a quiet minute, and I just said it was the best I’ve ever seen. Now some people might disagree with that, but whenever I looked up the field and was struggling, just seeing him do some of the things he did was incredible.

“And I’m just delighted for him because he had such a hard start to this year, the end of last year and I think only the 42 and the management know how much he’s put in to get back. So I was delighted that he had such a great day.”

Those on the sideline was instrumental as well. Brian Lohan added another layer to his iconic status within Clare hurling circles.

“An unbelievable man. He has a hard exterior, but I tell you he’d do anything for any of his players and, delighted for him as well, because he was coming in for a bit of stick there at certain times of last year and this year, and he never, ever wavered, always gave his best, so it’s mighty.”

Club duties have resumed since the All-Ireland for McInerney. Tulla’s intermediate campaign has been challenging, they still have one group game left and need a set of results to fall their way to qualify.

The winter will see the county celebrations continue, McInerney part of a set of Clare players that now fall into place alongside the heroes of the ’90s after winning a second All-Ireland.

“It is nice now, but they are an incredible team as well. I don’t know. We we might plug away for another year or two and see how we get on.

“They’ve won a few Munsters. I think (it’s) two or three Brian has. They were an excellent team, but it’s it’s really nice to get a second Celtic cross.”