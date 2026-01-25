Late Tony Kelly goal downs Dublin as Clare end 20-month wait for home win

National Hurling League Division 1B Round 1

Clare 3-18

Dublin 1-22

A FIRST HOME victory in 20 months in Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chiosóg was hard-earned as it had to take a Tony Kelly injury-time goal for Clare to finally lower Dublin in front of 7,553.

Not since Mark Rodgers’ last gasp ’65 to edge out Waterford in the 2024 Munster senior

championship had Brian Lohan’s side prevailed in a competitive match in Ennis, a frustrating five-match barren run that was only ended at the death once more.

After all, in what was anticipated to be the tie of the entire group stages, fellow Division 1B favourites Dublin threw everything at their hosts in search of a first-ever win in Cusack Park.

Led by Donal Burke, the Dubs welcomed the conditions in the opening half to open up a five point lead, thanks to seven of the first nine points including four from freetaker Burke.

While Dublin were unerring, the Banner were wasteful with nine first half wides looking to be costly until David Reidy and Peter Duggan turned the tie on its head in the last six minutes of the opening period.

In the 29th minute, Darragh Lohan gathered an Eibhear Mulligan puck-out and delivered to the left corner when David Reidy cut inside and fired past goalkeeper Sean Brennan to regain full parity for the first time at 1-07 to 0-10.

Dublin's Conal O'Riain and Diarmuid Ryan of Clare battle for the sliotar. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Buoyed by that score, Clare would bounce into the break thanks to a second major, this time through a superb David Fitzgerald block on a clearance that saw Shane Meehan tee up Peter Duggan to also find the net at 2-08 to 0-11 by the midway mark.

Mark Rodgers stretched the gap to four on the restart but the home side failed to heed a warning sign when Eibhear Quilligan had to go full length to prevent Cian O’Sullivan from scoring a goal as only two minutes later, substitute Dara Purcell centred for Brian Hayes to bypass the goalkeeper as the right post at 2-10 to 1-12.

It was the spark that Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side craved to capitalise once more, scoring seven of the next 10 points to move three in front once more by the turn of the final quarter at 1-19 to 2-13.

They might have even put the result beyond doubt, only for Quilligan to somehow tip a Donal Burke penalty over the bar, a save that would see a relieved Clare breath once more.

Braces from Mark Rodgers and Tony Kelly actually wrestled back the ascendency by the 62nd minute at 2-17 to 1-19 but the tireless Burke would ensure that the sides were locked together for a sixth time as late as the 69th minute.

Dublin's Brian Hayes dejected after the match. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

With the points firmly in the balance, Clare were thankful for debutante Diarmuid Stritch to come off the bench for his first National League score, with a pivotal Rory Hayes interception from a Dublin lineball in the 71st minute unleashing Tony Kelly to take on the Dublin defence before crashing what proved the winning goal.

Burke and Cian O’Sullivan did raid for the last two points but without a goal, Dublin’s brave challenge fell on stoney ground as Clare clung to victory ahead of a tricky reunion with Davy Fitzgerald’s Antrim in Dunloy next Sunday.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 0-11 (9f), Tony Kelly 1-3, David Reidy 1-0, Peter Duggan 1-0, Darragh Lohan 0-1, David Fitzgerald 0-1, Shane Meehan 0-1, Diarmuid Stritch 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-11 (Pen, 9f), Brian Hayes 1-3, Andy Dunphy 0-2, Conor Donohue 0-2, Cian O’Sullivan 0-2, Conor Burke 0-1, Dara Purcell 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St. Joseph’s Miltown), 2. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

9. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 12. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

25. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 13. Shane Meehan (Banner)

Subs

25. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for Reidy (46)

23. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin) for Fitzgerald (56)

14. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford) for Duggan (59)

17. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin) for Galvin (59)

24.Colm O’Meara (Clonlara) for Lohan (70)

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

7. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 5. Andy Dunphy (St. Brigid’s)

9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 20. Conor Groake (Cuala)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St. Brigid’s), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 13. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials)

Subs

10. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis) for Power (33)

24. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Ó Dúlaing (41)

17. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) for Keogh (57)

21. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes) for C. Burke (66)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway).

