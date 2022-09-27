Clare GAA order replay over penalty shootout controversy

CLARE GAA HAVE ordered a replay of the Clare intermediate football championship quarter-final between Shannon Gaels and Kildysart after a penalty shootout controversy.

On September 18, Shannon Gaels were beaten on penalties by Kildysart after a 0-13 to 0-13 draw.

They later launched an objection after it emerged Kildysart were found to have used six subs in extra time, three more than is permitted, with two of those players taking a penalty during the shootout.

Kildysart were entered in the draw for the final four and set to face O’Curry’s GAA but per Clare FM, a replay has now been ordered with the date, time and venue to be confirmed.

