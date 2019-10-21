Lohan and Mulqueen to battle it out for Clare hurling job as drawn out saga nears end

THE HUNT FOR a new Clare hurling manager is nearing its end as Brian Lohan and Louis Mulqueen have been announced as the two nominees for the position.
It was expected that a new boss would be ratified at a county board meeting earlier this month, but it was announced that an interview process for the vacant role would commence instead following a motion put forward by the Scariff club.
Prior to that announcement, the Clare hurling squad released a statement outlining their frustrations at the process of appointing a new manager.
Both Mulqueen and Lohan were believed to be the two favourites to replace outgoing joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor, and they will now battle it out for the role.
Two-time All-Ireland winner Lohan was named Hurler of the Year in 1995 and guided UL to a Fitzgibbon Cup title in 2015.
Mulqueen was a member of the Clare backroom team when they won the 2013 All-Ireland final and the 2016 National League.
Clare and Galway are the only remaining top-tier hurling counties who do not have a manager in place ahead of next season.
