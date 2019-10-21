This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lohan and Mulqueen to battle it out for Clare hurling job as drawn out saga nears end

The Banner are looking to replace outgoing joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 21 Oct 2019, 7:57 PM
https://the42.ie/4861406
Louis Mulqueen and Brian Lohan have both been nominated for the position.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho

THE HUNT FOR a new Clare hurling manager is nearing its end as Brian Lohan and Louis Mulqueen have been announced as the two nominees for the position.

It was expected that a new boss would be ratified at a county board meeting earlier this month, but it was announced that an interview process for the vacant role would commence instead following a motion put forward by the Scariff club. 

Prior to that announcement, the Clare hurling squad released a statement outlining their frustrations at the process of appointing a new manager.

Both Mulqueen and Lohan were believed to be the two favourites to replace outgoing joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor, and they will now battle it out for the role.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Lohan was named Hurler of the Year in 1995 and guided UL to a Fitzgibbon Cup title in 2015.

Mulqueen was a member of the Clare backroom team when they won the 2013 All-Ireland final and the 2016 National League.

Clare and Galway are the only remaining top-tier hurling counties who do not have a manager in place ahead of next season.  

