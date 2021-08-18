Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 18 August 2021
Shine stunner the highlight on mixed day for Irish in Europe, 'huge honour' for Quinn to captain Birmingham City

Seven other Irish players – as well as Peamount United – were involved in Champions League action today.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,526 Views 0 Comments
Clare Shine: on the scoresheet.
Image: PA
Clare Shine: on the scoresheet.
Clare Shine: on the scoresheet.
Image: PA

WHILE MOST INTEREST from these shores was on Peamount United in today’s Uefa Women’s Champions League Qualifying Round action, there was plenty of other Irish involvement.

Back-to-back domestic league champions Peamount ultimately had their European adventure end in disappointment, falling to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Serbian champions Spartak Subotica, but there was a mixed bag elsewhere.

Clare Shine’s stunning opener for Glasgow City was surely the highlight; the Cork striker’s audacious fourth-minute opener sending the Scottish kingpins on their way to a 3-0 win over Birkirkara of Malta.

You can watch the goal from 50 seconds or so in the video below:

Former Peas defensive duo Claire Walsh — who provided the assist — and Niamh Farrelly, and Australia-born Irish international Aoife Colvill, are also on the books of the Glasgow side.

Walsh played the full game, Shine got 77 minutes under her belt, and Farrelly was introduced from the bench early in the second half at Broadwood Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Katie McCabe helped Arsenal to a dominant 4-0 victory over Okzhetpes in Moscow.

There was no such joy for Irish teenage duo Izzy Atkinson and Tyler Toland as Celtic were fell to a 2-1 defeat at Levante.

Atkinson played the full game for the Hoops, while Toland – who recently joined from Manchester City – was an unused substitute.

Celtic’s goal was a free-kick from inside their own half; Caitlin Hayes’ effort somehow finding the back of the net after bouncing past Levante ‘keeper María Valenzuela, who really should have dealt with it:

Looking elsewhere, Louise Quinn says it’s “a huge honour” to be named captain of her new Women’s Super League [WSL] side Birmingham City.

The Blues, who signed Quinn from Italian outfit Fiorentina earlier this summer, announced the news last night, with the Wicklow native giving a passionate interview:

“Obviously it’s a great honour to captain Blues,” the former Arsenal defender said within, ” and a real surprise. It’s something that I’m very, very proud of.

“But it’s all about the team and we have a lot of leaders in there. It will be an honour absolutely, wearing the armband, but we have a lot of players that can stand up and do that role.”

