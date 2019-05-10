This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Donnell and Conlon part of Clare team to face Waterford

Shane O’Donnell missed the league due to his studies in the US, while John Conlon suffered an ankle injury.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 10 May 2019, 10:00 PM
Shane O’Donnell celebrates his goal in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHANE O’DONNELL HAS been included in Clare’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Munster SHC opener against neighbours Waterford in Walsh Park. 

O’Donnell, who scored 3-3 in the 2013 All-Ireland hurling final, wasn’t part of the Clare squad for the league due to his studies in Harvard.

He’s since returned and will start in the full-forward line alongside John Conlon, who has successfully fought back from injury. 

Paraic Fanning’s Waterford team sees Kevin Moran named at wing-back and Austin Gleeson at wing-forward, with the Bennett brothers Shane and Stephen starting in the full-forward line.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Pat O’Connor (Tubber – captain)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) 

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

