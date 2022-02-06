Clare's Ailish Considine stars for Adelaide Crows in victory over Carlton

AILISH CONSIDINE HAD a starring role for Adelaide Crows today as they continued their impressive start to the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season.

The Clare woman top-scored for her side by registering two goals in a comprehensive victory over Carlton Blues this morning.

Luck of the Irish? Nah, luck of the Ailish 🍀 Make that two for Considine!#AFLWBluesCrows #weflyasone pic.twitter.com/kfmSoYGd2l — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) February 6, 2022

The 51-12 win keeps Adelaide’s unbeaten record intact, with the Crows leading the standings after winning all of their first five games of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Fremantle’s undefeated start came to a halt with 26-16 loss to North Melbourne. Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy featured in an important win for the Kangaroos, while the Dockers side included Leitrim’s Áine Tighe.

Today’s AFLW results

Western Bulldogs 30 (4.6) Richmond 13 (1.7)

(4.6) (1.7) Carlton 12 (1.6) Adelaide Crows 51 (7.9)

(1.6) (7.9) North Melbourne 26 (3.8) Fremantle 16 (2.4)