Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Advertisement

Clare's Ailish Considine stars for Adelaide Crows in victory over Carlton

Considine scored two goals as her side maintained their unbeaten start to the season this morning.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 11:57 AM
58 minutes ago 853 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5675153

AILISH CONSIDINE HAD a starring role for Adelaide Crows today as they continued their impressive start to the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season.

The Clare woman top-scored for her side by registering two goals in a comprehensive victory over Carlton Blues this morning. 

The 51-12 win keeps Adelaide’s unbeaten record intact, with the Crows leading the standings after winning all of their first five games of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Fremantle’s undefeated start came to a halt with 26-16 loss to North Melbourne. Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy featured in an important win for the Kangaroos, while the Dockers side included Leitrim’s Áine Tighe.

Today’s AFLW results

  • Western Bulldogs 30 (4.6) Richmond 13 (1.7)
  • Carlton 12 (1.6) Adelaide Crows 51 (7.9)
  • North Melbourne 26 (3.8) Fremantle 16 (2.4)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie