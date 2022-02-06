Clare's Ailish Considine stars for Adelaide Crows in victory over Carlton

AILISH CONSIDINE HAD a starring role for Adelaide Crows today as they continued their impressive start to the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season.
The Clare woman top-scored for her side by registering two goals in a comprehensive victory over Carlton Blues this morning.
Luck of the Irish? Nah, luck of the Ailish 🍀 Make that two for Considine!#AFLWBluesCrows #weflyasone pic.twitter.com/kfmSoYGd2l— Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) February 6, 2022
The 51-12 win keeps Adelaide’s unbeaten record intact, with the Crows leading the standings after winning all of their first five games of the campaign.
Elsewhere, Fremantle’s undefeated start came to a halt with 26-16 loss to North Melbourne. Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy featured in an important win for the Kangaroos, while the Dockers side included Leitrim’s Áine Tighe.
Today’s AFLW results
- Western Bulldogs 30 (4.6) Richmond 13 (1.7)
- Carlton 12 (1.6) Adelaide Crows 51 (7.9)
- North Melbourne 26 (3.8) Fremantle 16 (2.4)
