Clippers overcome Lakers to claim LA bragging rights

Marcus Morris was in form for the Clippers.

THE CLIPPERS SAW off a Lakers side missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis 104-86 to take bragging rights in the Los Angeles derby.

Marcus Morris top-scored for the Clippers with 22 points, while Kawhi Leonard added 19 points as the Lakers trailed from 33 seconds in when Morris landed a jump shot.

Marc Gasol was the only Lakers starter to reach double figures with 11 points and his side are now four games behind division leaders the Phoenix Suns.

The high-flying Brooklyn Nets were brought down to earth by the Chicago Bulls in a 115-107 defeat.

Brooklyn had won four on the trot going into the game, while the Bulls had lost their last six, but Chicago opened up a lead late in the second quarter before going on to claim an upset, Zach LaVine leading the charge with 25 points.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers were without Joel Embiid and were taken down 116-100 by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lonzo Ball scored 27 points as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the Houston Rockets 122-115, and the Atlanta Hawks won their third game in a row after beating 117-111 over the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics thrashed the Charlotte Hornets 116-86 and the Denver Nuggets were 119-109 victors over the Orlando Magic.