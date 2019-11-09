Clonmel Commercials clinch fourth Tipperary SFC title this decade with 21-point win

Clonmel Commercials 3-19

JK Brackens 0-7

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS ARE Tipperary SFC champions again following an emphatic 21-point win over a JK Brackens side who were competing in their first senior county decider.

It was a fourth county crown for Commercials in this decade, who will now progress to the Munster semi-final on 17 November against either Clare’s St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay or Waterford’s Rathgormack.

Those two sides will meet in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Commercials dominated the tie throughout, leading 0-12 to 0-3 at half-time before Ryan Lambe, Jamie Peters and Michael Murphy all kicked second-half goals to put the result beyond doubt.

Both sides traded scores in the opening stages, but Commercials quickly opened up a gap and were leading by nine points at the break.

They were 10 points clear inside the first 45 seconds of the second half as Kevin Fahey kicked his third point of the afternoon.

Two further quickfire points from Michael Quinlivan and Peters followed before substitute Lambe hit a decisive goal in the 44th minute to push Commercials into a 1-18 to 0-03 lead.

Éanna McBride grabbed a much-needed score for Brackens shortly after, but Commercials struck for two more goals through Peters and fellow substitute Murphy inside the hour-mark.

Dean McEnroe, who fought hard for Brackens throughout, kicked the final point of the game to bring their tally to 0-7, as the full-time whistle sounded to announce Commercials as county champions.

