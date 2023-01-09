Glen vs Kilmacud Crokes gets top billing as All-Ireland club finals details announced

THE ALL-IRELAND SENIOR club finals have been set for Sunday, 22 January at Croke Park, with the football decider getting top billing.

Glen will take on Kilmacud Crokes with the Andy Merrigan Cup on the line, after the sides came through their respective semi-finals against Moycullen and Kerins O’Rahillys respectively.

Throw-in has been set for 3:30pm.

It will be preceded by Ballyhale Shamrocks vs Dunloy at 1:30pm. The Kilkenny kingpins will be looking to regain the Tommy Moore Cup, after last year’s dramatic defeat to Ballygunner.

Dunloy are seeking a first-ever triumph, and would become the first Antrim team to win the competition since Loughgiel Shamrocks in 2012. The hurling final will be the curtain-raiser on All-Ireland final day for the fourth consecutive occasion.

Both games will be live on TG4, and extra-time and winner-on-the-day rules will be called upon if needed.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland intermediate and junior showpieces in both codes have also been set.

Small ball takes centre stage this Saturday at HQ, with Ballygiblin (Cork) facing Easkey (Sligo) in the junior final at 5pm, before Monaleen of Limerick take on Mayo’s Tooreen in the intermediate final at 7pm.

On Sunday afternoon, David Clifford’s Fossa team face Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone at 1:30pm in the junior football showpiece.

The intermediate contest will also be a Tyrone-Kerry affair, with Galbally Pearses facing Rathmore at 3:30pm.

The four contests this weekend will also be live on TG4.