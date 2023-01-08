Race for All-Ireland glory - The four clubs bidding for the Andy Merrigan Cup

AND THEN THERE were four.

Kilmacud Crokes, Kerins O’Rahillys, Glen and Moycullen are left standing in the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship.

The Dublin outfit are odds-on favourites to claim the Andy Merrigan Cup, and it is not difficult to fathom exactly why.

The history of the competition tells us it is not the preserve of the one-hit-wonder.

As Crokes vie with three teams who are fresh from their first-ever provincial triumphs, the Stillorgan side are widely fancied to go one step further than 12 months ago.

But how are the four sides shaping up in pursuit of club football’s greatest prize?

Kilmacud Crokes

Lesser groups would have folded if dealt with the setbacks which Kilmacud have encountered in recent years.

Their shock 2018 Leinster final defeat to Mullinalaghta sent them hurtling back down to the foot of the mountain. And dreams of the club’s third All-Ireland crown must have seemed lightyears away after Jerome Johnston’s late, late show swung the 2022 decider at the death.

Add in the injury to Paul Mannion, which ruled him out of their Leinster title defence and likely this weekend if not beyond, and there has been no shortage of hurdles to overcome.

Nonetheless, the addition of Shane Walsh would bolster any side. The transfer which got the GAA world talking, in the wake of the Tribe sharpshooter’s All-Ireland final heroics, has yielded significant dividends.

But regardless of Walsh’s impact, this team is one on a mission. Having had an All-Ireland title snatched from underneath their noses last February, they are gunning to ensure that Andy Merrigan will be adorned in purple and blue ribbons on 22 January.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Crokes are looking to return to the All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kerins O’Rahillys

It has been quite the turnaround in fortunes for the Tralee club, after they exited the Kerry County Championship at the group stages with three defeats by a combined 35 points.

East Kerry’s final triumph over Mid Kerry ensured the Kingdom had to look to their Club Championship for representatives in Munster. A narrow win over Templenoe in the final provided Kerins O’Rahillys with that springboard, which they used to capture their first provincial title.

Their success has been fascinating. Led by Kerry veterans David Moran, Tommy Walsh and Barry John Keane, another county star Jack Savage clocked up the air miles by travelling back from Dubai for matches.

There is significant experience in the panel of big days out in Croke Park, as they travel to HQ for Sunday’s crack at Kilmacud, and their status as rank outsiders will suit them just fine.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Kerins O'Rahillys dramatically turned their fortunes around. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Glen

Amidst Glen’s ascension through the ranks, it is easy to forget how rapid it has been.

Their 2021 Derry SFC title was the first in the club’s history, and another first ensued last month as they defeated Kilcoo in the Ulster final.

Since they first announced themselves on the national stage, it has been clear that this is a team capable of great heights.

With Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty and Emmett Bradley returning from inter-county duty last summer with Ulster medals in their back pockets, the club embarked on a hugely impressive run to finish 2022 with a six-point dethroning of the Ulster and All-Ireland champs.

They were left to rue a narrow defeat at the hands of the Down club last year, watching Mickey Moran’s side go all the way. And after a long off-season of regret, they are playing with a swagger that suggests they believe they can climb the steps of the Hogan Stand themselves.

Declan Roughan / INPHO Glen come into the All-Ireland series with a pep in their step. Declan Roughan / INPHO / INPHO

Moycullen

After Corofin’s dominance of the Galway Championship ended, Moycullen have been to the team to take advantage.

Having been denied a foray into Connacht following their maiden county title in 2020 due to the Covid-19-impacted season, the Connemara club returned to the county’s summit this year. And their performances in the province in recent months made it appear as if they were veterans in the competition.

A 12-point thrashing of Westport was followed by a 2-8 to 0-7 win over Strokestown after extra-time, before they dispatched of Tourlestrane in the decider.

They have laid out their lofty ambitions, both on and off the field.

“We want to write our club’s name in history,” outlined Galway captain Seán Kelly this week.

They would do so with two more wins.

But they won’t come easy. First up is Glen on Sunday afternoon.

Bryan Keane / INPHO It has been a year to remember for Moycullen. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Today’s All-Ireland Senior Club semi-final fixtures

Both games in Croke Park and live on TG4