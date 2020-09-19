2017 Leinster winners and county title holders advance in Kildare as Rhode edge extra-time battle

MOOREFIELD AND DEFENDING champions Sarsfields have booked their places in the semi-finals of the Kildare SFC on another busy day of club football action.

Sarsfields got the better of Raheens while 2017 Leinster senior champions Moorefield were six-point winners against Johnstownbridge, with Niall Hurley Lynch grabbing a late goal on the way to victory.

Johnstownbridge got off to a blistering start through goals from Niall Vaughan and Daniel Flynn to give them a 2-2 to 0-1 lead after just seven minutes. But last year’s county finalists mustered a quick response.

Eanna O’Connor was on target as Moorefield rallied back into the contest to trail by just one point at the half-time break.

Moorefield gradually edged ahead after the restart, with O’Connor tapping over a free that gave them a 0-16 to 2-6 lead.

Despite losing Aaron Masterson to a straight red card, Moorefield continued to press their advantage before Hurley Lynch’s goal put the result beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, Sarsfields were leading by 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time against Raheens with both sides hitting two goals each in the second half.

Ben McCormack netted for Sarsfields within just 20 seconds of the restart to stretch their advantage, but Raheens struck back with a goal from Liam Power shortly after.

Paddy Woodgate cut the deficit to four points with a penalty on 50 minutes befre a late Conor Hartley goal sealed the win for Sarsfields to keep their title defence on track.

In the Derry SFC, holders O’Donovan Rossa GAC Magherafelt and Balinderry both progressed to the semi-finals of the competition, following respective wins over Swatragh and Ballinascreen.

A penalty from Shane Heavron proved to be the decisive score in Magherafelt’s win while Conor O’Neill and Sean Graham both found the net for the victorious Ballinderry.

Rhode progressed to the final of the Offaly SFC after a battle with Edenderry that went to extra-time.

The sides were locked at 0-11 apiece at the end of normal time before a goal from Niall McNamee ultimately proved to be the difference in the first half of the extra-time.

Elsewhere in Meath, Ratoath booked their place in the county final after a five-point victory over Summerhill who they also defeated in last year’s county decider.

Both sides scored goals from the penalty spot in this semi-final clash. Barry Dardis was on target for Summerhill’s penalty while Cian Rogers converted his spot-kick in the second half to help the defending champions to the final where they will face either Na Fianna or Gaeil Colmcille.

Kildare SFC quarter-finals

Moorefield 1-18 Johnstownbridge 2-9

Sarsfields 2-14 Raheens 2-6

Meath SFC semi-final

Summerhill 1-9 Ratoath 1-14

Offaly SFC semi-final

Edenderry 0-13 Rhode 1-14 [AET]

Derry SFC quarter-final

O’Donovan Rossa GAC Magherafelt 1-11 Swatragh 0-10

Ballinderry 2-12 Ballinascreen 2-9

