Mayo holders and last year's Kerry finalists both advance in club football action

We run through the big games across the country today.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 7:44 PM
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

DINGLE HAD SIX points to spare over Austin Stacks to book their place in the second round of the Kerry SFC earlier today. 

The 2018 finalists ran out convincing 0-12 to 0-6 victors Pairc an Aghasaigh. In the other game, St Kieran’s defeated Mid Kerry by 0-12 to 0-9. The losing side saw a late goal disallowed as a seven-point haul from Edmund Walsh helped St Kieran’s to the win.

In the Mayo SFC quarter-finals, Ballintubber beat Belmullet by 1-12 to 1-8 to reach the semi-final stage, while Andy Moran bagged a goal as Ballaghadereen saw off Davitts by 2-16 to 0-8.

Tuam Stars progressed into the Galway SFC semi-finals after they enjoyed an 0-11 to 0-8 victory against Spiddal. In the second game, 12-man Moycullen saw off 13-man St Michael’s by 1-13 to 0-11 in a fiery clash.

Roscommon Gaels defeated Elphin by 2-13 to 0-11 to advance into the Roscommon SFC last four, while Boyle saw off Michael Glaveys by 4-14 to 2-12 to join them. 

In the Clare SFC quarter-finals, Cratloe kept their hopes of a hurling and football double alive with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-8 win over Ennistymon.

Kilmaurry-Ibrickane saw off Kilmihil by 2-14 to 1-10 to advance into their fourth successive semi-final, while defending champions St. Joseph’s Miltown Malbay were 0-12 to 1-5 winners against Lissycasey.

Newcestown advanced past Ilen Rovers in the Cork SFC quarter-final after their 0-10 to 0-4 win. 

In Tyrone, Errigal Ciaran enjoyed a 2-13 to 1-10 win over Omagh St Enda’s in the quarter-final. Garrycastle sent Mullingar Shamrocks packing in the Westmeath SFC semi-final, prevailing on a scoreline of 1-9 to 0-6. 

Club football results

Clare SFC quarter-finals
Ennistymon 0-8 Cratloe 1-16
Kilmurry-Ibrickane 2-14 Kilmihil 1-10
St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay 0-12 Lissycasey 1-5

Cork SFC quarter-final
Ilen Rovers 0-4 Newcestown 0-10

Galway SFC quarter-finals
Tuam Stars 0-11 An Spidéal 0-9
Moycullen 1-13 St Michael’s 0-11

Kerry SFC round 1
Dingle 0-12 Austin Stacks 0-6
St Kieran’s 0-12 Mid Kerry 0-9

Mayo SFC quarter-finals
Balllintubber 1-12 Belmullet 1-8
Ballaghaderreen 2-16 Davitts 0-8
Breaffy v Ballina Stephenites, 7.30pm

Roscommon SFC quarter-finals
Roscommon Gaels 2-13 Elphin 0-11
Boyle 4-14 Michael Glaveys 2-12

Tyrone SFC quarter-final
Omagh St Enda’s 1-10 Errigal Ciaran 2-13

Westmeath SFC semi-final
Garrycastle 1-9 Mullingar Shamrocks 0-6

