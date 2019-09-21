Mayo holders and last year's Kerry finalists both advance in club football action

DINGLE HAD SIX points to spare over Austin Stacks to book their place in the second round of the Kerry SFC earlier today.

The 2018 finalists ran out convincing 0-12 to 0-6 victors Pairc an Aghasaigh. In the other game, St Kieran’s defeated Mid Kerry by 0-12 to 0-9. The losing side saw a late goal disallowed as a seven-point haul from Edmund Walsh helped St Kieran’s to the win.

In the Mayo SFC quarter-finals, Ballintubber beat Belmullet by 1-12 to 1-8 to reach the semi-final stage, while Andy Moran bagged a goal as Ballaghadereen saw off Davitts by 2-16 to 0-8.

Tuam Stars progressed into the Galway SFC semi-finals after they enjoyed an 0-11 to 0-8 victory against Spiddal. In the second game, 12-man Moycullen saw off 13-man St Michael’s by 1-13 to 0-11 in a fiery clash.

Roscommon Gaels defeated Elphin by 2-13 to 0-11 to advance into the Roscommon SFC last four, while Boyle saw off Michael Glaveys by 4-14 to 2-12 to join them.

In the Clare SFC quarter-finals, Cratloe kept their hopes of a hurling and football double alive with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-8 win over Ennistymon.

Kilmaurry-Ibrickane saw off Kilmihil by 2-14 to 1-10 to advance into their fourth successive semi-final, while defending champions St. Joseph’s Miltown Malbay were 0-12 to 1-5 winners against Lissycasey.

Newcestown advanced past Ilen Rovers in the Cork SFC quarter-final after their 0-10 to 0-4 win.

In Tyrone, Errigal Ciaran enjoyed a 2-13 to 1-10 win over Omagh St Enda’s in the quarter-final. Garrycastle sent Mullingar Shamrocks packing in the Westmeath SFC semi-final, prevailing on a scoreline of 1-9 to 0-6.

Club football results

Clare SFC quarter-finals

Ennistymon 0-8 Cratloe 1-16

Kilmurry-Ibrickane 2-14 Kilmihil 1-10

St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay 0-12 Lissycasey 1-5

Cork SFC quarter-final

Ilen Rovers 0-4 Newcestown 0-10

Galway SFC quarter-finals

Tuam Stars 0-11 An Spidéal 0-9

Moycullen 1-13 St Michael’s 0-11

Kerry SFC round 1

Dingle 0-12 Austin Stacks 0-6

St Kieran’s 0-12 Mid Kerry 0-9

Mayo SFC quarter-finals

Balllintubber 1-12 Belmullet 1-8

Ballaghaderreen 2-16 Davitts 0-8

Breaffy v Ballina Stephenites, 7.30pm

Roscommon SFC quarter-finals

Roscommon Gaels 2-13 Elphin 0-11

Boyle 4-14 Michael Glaveys 2-12

Tyrone SFC quarter-final

Omagh St Enda’s 1-10 Errigal Ciaran 2-13

Westmeath SFC semi-final

Garrycastle 1-9 Mullingar Shamrocks 0-6

