O’Callaghan leads winners at club player of the year awards

CON O’CALLAGHAN OF Cuala, Louise Ward of Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Andrew Jamieson-Murphy of Na Fianna and Niamh McGrath of Sarsfields have been named as the AIB Club Players of the Year for 2024/25.

The winners were announced at an event in Croke Park on Friday night.

O’Callaghan was named AIB GAA Football Club Player of the Year after playing a pivotal role in Cuala winning their first ever All-Ireland football title.

In winning the All-Ireland title, Con joined an illustrious list of dual hurling and football All-Ireland Club winners, having previously won the Hurling Club All-Ireland with Cuala in 2017 and 2018.

The AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year is Sarsfields midfielder Niamh McGrath.

McGrath, who gave birth to her first child just 10 months before the All-Ireland final, put in a player of the match performance in the decider, dominating the midfield exchanges and scoring six points.

Niamh McGrath with her Camogie Club Championship Player of the Year award and AIB Club Camogie Team of the Year Award. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

McGrath previously picked up the award in 2022/23 after helping Sarsfielsd win their third All-Ireland title in four years.

The AIB GAA Hurling Club Player of the Year is Na Finna sharpshooter Andrew Jamieson-Murphy, who hit victory-sealing goals in their quarter final and final victories. These performances were followed up with a memorable stoppage time winning point in the All-Ireland semi-final against Loughrea. He saved the best performance for the All-Ireland Final, where he scored five points from play and took home the player of the match award. Overall, Andrew finished the campaign with a tally of 2-15, helping Na Fianna to their first AIB GAA Hurling Club All-Ireland title.

The AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Player of the Year is Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Louise Ward. The centre forward kicked an important point against Westport in the Connacht final and followed it up with a point in the All-Ireland final, as Kilkerrin-Clonberne claimed their fourth consecutive AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship title.

Club Football Team of the Year:

Keelan Harte (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo) Seán Taylor (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo) Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala, Dublin) Charlie McMorrow (Cuala, Dublin) Peter Óg McCartan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone) Brian Looney (Dr Crokes, Kerry) David O’Dowd (Cuala, Dublin) Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala, Dublin) Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone) Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes, Kerry) Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone) Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone) Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin) Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin) Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Club Footballer of the Year:

Con O’Callaghan – Cuala (Dublin)

Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Team of the Year:

Dearbhla Gower (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry) Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Aoife Kane – (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) Niamh Cotter (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) Niamh Murray (Clann Éireann, Armagh) Michelle Davoren (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Ladies Gaelic Football Club Player of the Year:

Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Club Hurling Team of the Year:

Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner, Waterford) Fionn McEldowney (Slaughtneil, Derry) Conor McHugh (Na Fianna, Dublin) Kevin Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin) Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna, Dublin) Liam Rushe (Na Fianna, Dublin) Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil, Derry) Brian Ryan (Na Fianna, Dublin) Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields, Cork) Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields, Cork) Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil, Derry) Ciarán Stacey (Na Fianna, Dublin) Colin Currie (Na Fianna, Dublin) Andrew Jamieson-Murphy (Na Fianna, Dublin) Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields, Cork)

Club Hurler of the Year:

Andrew Jamieson-Murphy – Na Fianna (Dublin)

Camogie Club Championships Team of the Year:

Sophie Cullen (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare) Sinead Hogg (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare) Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway) Clare McKillop (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim) Ellen Horgan (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare) Maria Cooney (Sarsfields, Galway) Tara Kenny (Sarsfields, Galway) Niamh McGrath, Sarsfields, Galway) Amy Boyle (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim) Klara Donohue (Sarsfields, Galway) Lucia McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim) Aine O’ Loughlin (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare) Eimear Kelly (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare) Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields, Galway)

Camogie Club Player of the Year: