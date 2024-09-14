Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Celtic's Arne Engels celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Dominant

Club-record signing on target as Celtic go 8 points clear of Rangers

Ireland international Adam Idah came off the bench and was denied a goal by VAR in stoppage time.
5.33pm, 14 Sep 2024
1.7k
0

DEADLINE-DAY signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan grabbed their first goals for Celtic as the champions beat Hearts 2-0 in a VAR-influenced William Hill Premiership encounter.

Engels, Celtic’s record signing, was handed his first start and netted from a 52nd-minute penalty.

Referee Colin Steven gave the spot-kick for handball after being called to the monitor by video assistant Alan Muir after Nicolas Kuhn’s cross had struck James Penrice.

Steven had also pointed to the spot in the first half when Lawrence Shankland’s header struck the arm of Liam Scales from close range, but he reversed his decision after studying footage.

Hearts were well in the game until the 89th minute when McCowan collected James Forrest’s pass 20 yards out and curled a shot that Craig Gordon could only palm off a post and into the net.

The Edinburgh side were on the end of a seventh consecutive defeat but they did not play like a side who are languishing in the lower reaches of the table.

Engels was chosen ahead of Paulo Bernardo after making his debut off the bench against Rangers two days after joining from Augsburg for a reported £11 million (€13 million) fee.

The midfielder twice came close in the first half, arriving in the box at the right time to fire wide in the third minute and hitting the inside of a post after a good flick by Kuhn.

Kyogo Furuhashi missed a great chance with Gordon rooted to the spot moments after being clattered by the Japanese striker.

But Hearts came into the game and Shankland forced saves from Kasper Schmeichel from long range either side of the interval, after the visitors saw their penalty taken away.

Steven Naismith’s side survived a double scare just before the break when Gordon denied Furuhashi and Penrice made an excellent sliding block to deny Kuhn.

But the left-back was penalised for his next intervention and captain Callum McGregor persuaded Reo Hatate to hand the ball to Engels to send Gordon the wrong way from the spot.

Celtic struggled to build on the opener and Hearts came close when Blair Spittal’s cross set up fellow sub Musa Drammeh. Schmeichel got down well to save.

McCowan settled the home fans’ nerves with his first goal since joining from Dundee and Adam Idah was denied a goal in stoppage time after VAR picked up an offside after he swept home Greg Taylor’s low cross.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie