Celtic ease into quarter-finals to keep Scottish Cup defence on track

It was a comfortable win on the road for Neil Lennon’s men against third-tier outfit Clyde.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 4:38 PM
Olivier Ntcham opens the scoring for Celtic.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC’S BID TO win a 40th Scottish Cup remains on track thanks to a 3-0 victory away to League One outfit Clyde.

The holders, who are aiming to win the competition for the fourth consecutive season, were far too strong for the third-tier side at Broadwood Stadium.

Olivier Ntcham, celebrating his 24th birthday, put Neil Lennon’s side ahead when he found the net with a curled effort from just inside the box.

Celtic captain Scott Brown doubled their lead five minutes before the break by finishing from close range after being assisted by Patryk Klimala.

The scoring was completed in the 89th minute by substitute Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who converted when he was teed up by Moritz Bauer.

The quarter-final draw has handed Celtic an away tie against St Johnstone, while last year’s runners-up Hearts will host a Rangers side who they defeated in the Scottish Premiership a fortnight ago.

Hibernian will have home advantage against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, with St Mirren or Motherwell entertaining Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.

The games are scheduled for the weekend of 29 February/1 March.

