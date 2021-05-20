Cobh Ramblers confirm partnership with Premier League side Burnley

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE announced they are entering into a strategic partnership with Premier League club Burnley.

It is one of four partnerships that Burnley are entering into along with Scottish Championship side Ayr United, NIFL Premiership team Portadown and Welsh club Llandudno.

First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers will enjoy a range of benefts from the link with loan deals for Burnley’s academy players to gain experience at senior level to be considered.

The clubs’ academy and women’s teams will compete in summer pre-season games while Burnley will widen their scouting network for ‘talent identification’ in Cobh’s area and ‘the most talented young players’ from the club will travel regularly to Burnley for football camps and assessment.

It is also envisaged that Cobh Ramblers will benefit from ‘Burnley’s football expertise in development and education of their coaches and players, sharing of data across youth academies and sport science and access to tools such as AiSCOUT.’

“This partnership with one of the founding members of the Football League in England is one we are particularly excited about,” said Cobh Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary.

“We, as a club, are ambitious and are positioning ourselves for growth and view this alliance as a key part of our strategy.

“Burnley are a club we admire greatly in terms of its ethos and performance both on and off the field, and there are learnings for us.

“Commercially and otherwise there are mutually beneficial opportunities which we can work on together in real demonstrable ways, and the timing is appropriate for many reasons.

“Poignantly, as we celebrate our Centenary in 2022, we remember those who founded our club and modelled our colours on Burnley’s league winning side of 1920-21.”

