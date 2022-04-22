Coleman haunts former club to win thrilling Cork derby for leaders City

Cobh Ramblers 2-3 Cork City

Dylan O’Connell reports from St Colman’s Park

CIAN COLEMAN BROUGHT St Colman’s Park to its feet on Friday night as he scored the goal to give Cork City their first away league win over Cobh Ramblers in 33 years.

A turnout of 3,942 saw Cobh come back from going 2-0 down before their former player turned in the decisive corner in the 67th minute.

The goal settled a frantic game that began with a furious pace by Colin Healy and his league leading side.

Their blood-and-thunder start nearly paid off in the fourth minute when Coleman got on the end of a Kevin O’Connor free-kick but he put this over the bar.

The frustration from this near miss didn’t linger as their next attack ended with Ruairi Keating stabbing in a Cian Murphy cross.

Matt Healy, whose stunning strike gave City the lead against Waterford on Monday at the RSC, found the top corner from 25 yards out to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Cobh responded straight away and they got a corner which was knocked down to Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh and the striker, against his former club, tapped the ball in from close range.

The forward should have made it 2-2 in the closing moments of the first half after he made contact with Darragh O’Sullivan O’Connell’s cross, but his off-balance shot went over.

Jake Hegarty, who scored the winner for Cobh in the derby last year at St Colman’s Park, got into an excellent position with the final kick before the break but this was well saved by David Harrington.

Cobh pushed up after the restart and Pierce Philips and O’Brien-Whitmarsh both tested City with shots from outside the area.

The bright start paid off five minutes in when Conor Drinan closed Harrington down and the goalkeeper’s kick-out went off the back of the striker and in.

Colin Healy’s side looked dazed following the equalising goal and Cobh preyed on this uncertainty when they stole the ball back from kick-off and a quick pass was played to Drinan. He sent it to O’Brien-Whitmarsh and a good block by Ally Gilchrist saved City on this occasion.

When they did find their feet, it was Cian Murphy who led the charge and his effort was put out by Andy O’Donoghue for a corner. This was sent out again and the second ball in by O’Connor was headed in by Coleman for City’s lead goal.

Cobh brought on James O’Leary and the forward’s introduction led to a succession of chances in front of goal. The first shot by Drinan was blocked and the loose ball went to O’Brien Whitmarsh who forced an excellent reactionary save from Harrington. This went into O’Leary’s path and his effort was taken off the line by a clamouring City defence.

Cobh should have equalised in the final seconds of injury time but Harrington saved well and Gilchrist cleared the loose ball.

Cobh Ramblers: Andy O’Donoghue; Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott (Luke Desmond 76), Pierce Philips, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Jake Hegarty (James O’Leary 76), Conor Drinan, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell (Darryl Walsh 65), Jack Larkin, James McCarthy (Sean McGrath 88).

Cork City: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating (Matt Srbley 81), Barry Coffey (Mark O’Mahony 81), Cian Bargary, Kevin O’Connor, Matt Healy, Darragh Crowley, Cian Murphy.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.