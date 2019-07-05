Netherlands legend Cocu appointed Derby boss with Shay Given part of coaching team

Updated 10.10am

FORMER NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL Phillip Cocu has been appointed Derby County’s new manager on a four-year deal, replacing Frank Lampard a day after the Chelsea great returned to Stamford Bridge.

Cocu made 101 appearances for his country and won four Eredivisie league titles plus a La Liga crown during a distinguished playing career with AZ Alkmaar, PSV and Barcelona.

Cocu in action against Damien Duff during a World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The 48-year-old moved into management after retirement in 2008, helping the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final during a four-year spell as assistant manager to Bert van Marwijk.

He took over as PSV boss in 2012 and helped them secure three league titles in four seasons, on top of a KNVB Cup. He most recently managed Turkish giants Fenerbahçe for a brief four spell before being sacked in November.

I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together,” he said on Friday.

Cocu will be joined at Pride Park by Chris van der Weerden, who has taken up the position of assistant manager. Former Ireland international Shay Given will remain part of the new-look coaching team having worked as Head Goalkeeping Coach under Lampard.

“We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager,” said Derby Executive Chairman Mel Morris. “We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

Given will remain part of Derby County's coaching staff under Cocu. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our Academy. Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach.”

The club finished sixth place in the Championship last season during Lampard’s debut season in the dugout, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley.

Lampard was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager yesterday, replacing Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and returning to a club where the 41-year-old won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

* An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Derby County lost their Championship play-off semi-final against Leeds United.

