This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Netherlands legend Cocu appointed Derby boss with Shay Given part of coaching team

The 48-year-old won three Eredivisie titles with PSV but was fired as Fenerbahçe boss in November.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 5 Jul 2019, 9:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,133 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4711475

Updated 10.10am

FORMER NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL Phillip Cocu has been appointed Derby County’s new manager on a four-year deal, replacing Frank Lampard a day after the Chelsea great returned to Stamford Bridge.

Cocu made 101 appearances for his country and won four Eredivisie league titles plus a La Liga crown during a distinguished playing career with AZ Alkmaar, PSV and Barcelona.

Republic of Ireland v Holland Cocu in action against Damien Duff during a World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The 48-year-old moved into management after retirement in 2008, helping the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final during a four-year spell as assistant manager to Bert van Marwijk.

He took over as PSV boss in 2012 and helped them secure three league titles in four seasons, on top of a KNVB Cup. He most recently managed Turkish giants Fenerbahçe for a brief four spell before being sacked in November.

I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together,” he said on Friday.

Cocu will be joined at Pride Park by Chris van der Weerden, who has taken up the position of assistant manager. Former Ireland international Shay Given will remain part of the new-look coaching team having worked as Head Goalkeeping Coach under Lampard.

“We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager,” said Derby Executive Chairman Mel Morris. “We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

Leeds United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Given will remain part of Derby County's coaching staff under Cocu. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our Academy. Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach.”

The club finished sixth place in the Championship last season during Lampard’s debut season in the dugout, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley.

Lampard was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager yesterday, replacing Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and returning to a club where the 41-year-old won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

* An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Derby County lost their Championship play-off semi-final against Leeds United.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie